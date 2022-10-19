Poetry: ‘God is a minimalist’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.
God is a minimalist
His clean room, sophisticated shades
of white that cast deep black shadows
into the corners that hide from the lamplight.
The sin, trinkets lined up neatly like books ready
to be read. No particular order to their upright shuffle,
other than neatness and his eye. It pleases him
to look over his domicile and understand his control.
The straight lines logically coherent.
Jackson Jones is an undergraduate in the class of 2024 who is majoring in English.
Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.