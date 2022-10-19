Poetry: ‘God is a minimalist’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.

God is a minimalist

His clean room, sophisticated shades

of white that cast deep black shadows

into the corners that hide from the lamplight.

The sin, trinkets lined up neatly like books ready

to be read. No particular order to their upright shuffle,

other than neatness and his eye. It pleases him

to look over his domicile and understand his control.

The straight lines logically coherent.

Jackson Jones is an undergraduate in the class of 2024 who is majoring in English.

Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.