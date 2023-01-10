Poetry: ‘October’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.

August arrived big-bellied bursting

with overripe fruit flies and balsamic vinegar

the blue band of sky all sour

sting no soft youth only a barrel of sunspots

bittered with age and vertigo bones.

Zen Zone Meditation App said

tomorrow is a new day said

in & out eight seconds said

reflection gives way to growth

i laid cheek-to-tile for three hours every night and

washed my hair sitting

down turning the water as hot as it would go

so maybe i could disintegrate

down the drain.

October comes by again and

presses a wine-drunk pear in my hand,

open window in the other

mouth to outer ear keen and wet: wake up.

the words slippery snowmelt coming

premature falling from the unshaped

they press their smallness to my labored

heart leaving cold mud and a brief shiver.

every fall i say this time this is what happiness must be this time i’ve gotten it right.

i cannot hold all this new emotion in my chest: be patient,

it is trying to stretch. it is trying to breathe. it does not know how to.

it is trying to remember.

Gabrielle Wong is an undergraduate with the class of 2023 studying speech and hearing sciences.

