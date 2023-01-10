Poetry: ‘October’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.
August arrived big-bellied bursting
with overripe fruit flies and balsamic vinegar
the blue band of sky all sour
sting no soft youth only a barrel of sunspots
bittered with age and vertigo bones.
Zen Zone Meditation App said
tomorrow is a new day said
in & out eight seconds said
reflection gives way to growth
i laid cheek-to-tile for three hours every night and
washed my hair sitting
down turning the water as hot as it would go
so maybe i could disintegrate
down the drain.
October comes by again and
presses a wine-drunk pear in my hand,
open window in the other
mouth to outer ear keen and wet: wake up.
the words slippery snowmelt coming
premature falling from the unshaped
they press their smallness to my labored
heart leaving cold mud and a brief shiver.
every fall i say this time this is what happiness must be this time i’ve gotten it right.
i cannot hold all this new emotion in my chest: be patient,
it is trying to stretch. it is trying to breathe. it does not know how to.
it is trying to remember.
Gabrielle Wong is an undergraduate with the class of 2023 studying speech and hearing sciences.
Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.
