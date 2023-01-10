 Skip to main content
Poetry: ‘October’

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editor Natalie Roy.

         

August arrived big-bellied     bursting

with overripe fruit flies and balsamic vinegar

       

     the blue band of sky all sour

sting     no soft youth     only a barrel of sunspots

bittered with age and vertigo bones.

             

        Zen Zone Meditation App said   

tomorrow is a new day said   

   in    &   out    eight seconds    said

reflection gives way to growth

        

        i laid cheek-to-tile for three hours every night and

washed my hair      sitting

down       turning the water as hot as it would go

            

         so maybe i could     disintegrate

                    down             the     drain.

October comes by again and

presses a wine-drunk pear in my hand,

            open         window in the other

           

mouth to    outer ear    keen and wet: wake up.

               

the words     slippery snowmelt     coming  

    premature     falling from the unshaped

they press their smallness to my labored

heart    leaving cold mud and a brief      shiver.

              

every fall i say this time    this is what happiness must be    this time i’ve gotten it right.

i cannot     hold all this new emotion in my chest:         be patient,

it is trying to      stretch. it is trying to breathe. it does not know how to.

it is trying to remember.

           

Gabrielle Wong is an undergraduate with the class of 2023 studying speech and hearing sciences.

Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.

