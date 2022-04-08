Poetry: “Our Rose-Colored Convictions”

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editors Anna Ergeson and Joshua Lee.
Rose-colored glasses are not the embodiment of denial
They are simply the tool of the fight
Denial is the hand that placed the glasses on and keeps them there
pushing them back up your nose every time they start to slip
To soften our perception of what may hurt us
Rendering it all to be rosily inconceivable
Catching ourselves in some sort of mirage of composure
convincing ourselves that we're not constantly in some state of recovery
We render this hurt to be palatable
Sculpting it to be tangible
only so that we can tuck it away in some dresser drawer or place it neatly in a box in the top of our closets
That is a well-practiced motion
We all conceal some part of ourselves behind the pink tint
How could we not
Rose-colored glasses are meant to improve mood and provide stability
As a figure of speech, they imply optimism and are at the heart of both these connotations
The narrow truth is that our rose-colored glasses are just another layer of guard
Drawn up fondly to serve simultaneously as defense and deception
Deception that we are all perfectly, pinkly, fine
And happy and optimistic and fine
Tranced in the type of infatuation that only grows from deception
A cylindrical exchange of rose-colored convictions, conveyed back and forth between us
All I’ll ever ask of you is to know that the rose tint isn't real
And while we tear each other's hearts to pieces, try not to scratch our glasses
Although maybe it'd be nice if we slipped them off occasionally
Just to rest our eyes and reintroduce ourselves to our old first love: authenticity
The authentic world has more than just warm tones
and telling ourselves any different is wishful and unwise
Maizy A. Green is a contributing writer at The Daily and an undergraduate with the class of 2025 who is majoring in English.
