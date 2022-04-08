 Skip to main content
Poetry: “Our Rose-Colored Convictions”

"Our Rose-Colored Convictions"

Editor’s note: “Writings & Ruminations” is a series of prose and poetry written by the UW community, curated by Arts + Culture Editors Anna Ergeson and Joshua Lee.

 

Rose-colored glasses are not the embodiment of denial 

They are simply the tool of the fight  

  

Denial is the hand that placed the glasses on and keeps them there  

pushing them back up your nose every time they start to slip  

 

To soften our perception of what may hurt us 

Rendering it all to be rosily inconceivable  

 

Catching ourselves in some sort of mirage of composure  

convincing ourselves that we're not constantly in some state of recovery  

We render this hurt to be palatable  

Sculpting it to be tangible   

only so that we can tuck it away in some dresser drawer or place it neatly in a box in the top of our closets  

That is a well-practiced motion  

We all conceal some part of ourselves behind the pink tint   

How could we not  

  

Rose-colored glasses are meant to improve mood and provide stability  

As a figure of speech, they imply optimism and are at the heart of both these connotations  

The narrow truth is that our rose-colored glasses are just another layer of guard  

  

Drawn up fondly to serve simultaneously as defense and deception  

Deception that we are all perfectly, pinkly, fine  

And happy and optimistic and fine  

  

Tranced in the type of infatuation that only grows from deception  

A cylindrical exchange of rose-colored convictions, conveyed back and forth between us  

All I’ll ever ask of you is to know that the rose tint isn't real  

And while we tear each other's hearts to pieces, try not to scratch our glasses  

  

Although maybe it'd be nice if we slipped them off occasionally  

Just to rest our eyes and reintroduce ourselves to our old first love: authenticity  

The authentic world has more than just warm tones   

and telling ourselves any different is wishful and unwise 

 

Maizy A. Green is a contributing writer at The Daily and an undergraduate with the class of 2025 who is majoring in English.

Interested in submitting? Review the guidelines and submit unpublished short form prose and poetry here.

