The boubas and kikis of UW

University majors are often divided into hard sciences, social (read: soft) sciences (including the miscellaneous business), humanities, and the arts, but have you ever thought about whether your major is classified as bouba or kiki (or bouki)?
The bouba/kiki effect was first observed by Wolfgang Köhler, a German psychologist, in 1929. Sounds — the most basic level of spoken language –– do not carry inherent meaning. According to Laura McGarrity, associate teaching professor of linguistics, the bouba/kiki effect showed that there was a non-arbitrary relationship between the sounds of bouba and kiki (or in the original study maluma and takete).
“There’s supposed to be an arbitrary relationship between sound and meaning,” McGarrity said. “The rounded shape was chosen by 90-95% of the [participants] to be the maluma, or later the bouba, and the spiky shape as being the takete, or the kiki, showing that there seems to be, for many people, a non-arbitrary relationship between sounds and meaning, or in this case, certain kinds of sensory characteristics.”
The non-arbitrary mapping of sounds to meaning extends beyond the words from Köhler’s experiment. Various studies using other nonsense words have shown that the front vowels from kiki and takete tend to be associated with smaller, thinner, sharper, and faster things, while the back vowels of bouba and maluma tend to be associated with bigger, slower, and thicker things, according to McGarrity. These associations are, of course, not universal.
According to McGarrity, one study extended the bouba/kiki effect to English swear words.
“When it comes to discussions of swear words, there’s this common assumption that these words are swear words because they sound bad,” McGarrity said. “There seems to be a correlation, at least for English, [of] the swear words that we have with shorter words with short vowels … and this association is greater than chance.”
As it turns out, the bouba/kiki experiment has made its rounds on the internet before, though it most recently appeared on Twitter three weeks ago when internet linguist Gretchen McCulloch couldn’t decide whether an infamous Harry Styles outfit was bouba or kiki. In case anyone is wondering, Pete Davidson is definitely a bouba. (You’re welcome.)
In order to truly make (somewhat) definitive conclusions and observations about the bouba and kiki scale of UW majors, we decided to survey students through a Google Form sent out on Reddit, various Discord servers, Twitter, and through word of mouth.
After a little less than a week, we received 60 responses from students studying a wide array of disciplines, ranging from computational linguistics to marketing to anthropology. Of these respondents, 56.7% (34 individuals) answered that they were familiar with the bouba-kiki effect, while this was a new concept for 43.3% of respondents (26 individuals).
Diving into the qualitative responses about why respondents found their major to be bouba, kiki, or bouki, the first thing we noticed was that a lot of the answers were pretty short.
Why is your major bouba or kiki? “Mostly just vibes,” “feels right,” “I honestly can’t,” respondents said.
Yeah, vibes.
Certain words, images, and feelings give a first impression that can’t be explained by a methodical, objective answer, and that’s a big takeaway of the bouba-kiki effect.
Similarly, some struggled to pinpoint exactly why they came to the conclusions they did.
“[S]ince my major is more stem [I] feel inclined to say that it is kiki but bouki is incredibly tempting given my major involves more humanities stuff than most [STEM majors],” a geography major focusing on data science said. “[H]owever my major's building is [Smith Hall,] which is an INCREDIBLY bouba building for reasons [I] have not yet fully deciphered.”
Based on the responses that gave a few more words than just “vibes,” the rubric with which students judged the bouba-kiki scale of majors came from the phonetic sound of the major, the content of the major (artistic, writing-focused, coding-heavy, math-based, etc.), the style of the building, and the difficulty of the program.
Focusing on the man-made humanities-STEM binary, of the nine humanities major respondents, seven answered bouba, one answered bouki, and one answered kiki. Of the 25 STEM majors, 12 answered bouba, seven answered bouki, and six answered kiki. Respondents took several qualities of their major into account.
“My major is more flexible and not as scary as what I would classify as a [kiki] major,” an English major familiar with bouba and kiki said. “My building is pretty old and kinda brutalist so I would describe it as [kiki].”
Linguistics students had differing thoughts on the bouba and kiki-ness of their field.
“[K]iki is STEM and bouba is humanities/social sciences to me so [c]omputational [l]inguistics is bouki for interdisciplinary purposes,” a computational linguistics student said. Another linguistics student had said that because linguistics generally is an interdisciplinary field, linguistics is bouki.
Students answered bouki to a variety of majors ranging from business to informatics to international studies to design to law, societies & justice.
Of course, a few students actually went the phonetic route and analyzed the sounds that made up the name of their major.
A chemistry major said that due to the word’s “hard consonants” produced from the back of the throat (velar consonants, for you linguistics enthusiasts) and the “sharp ‘y’ sound at the end that would be more analogous to the piercing ‘i’ in ‘kiki,’” their major was kiki.
A marketing student put their reasoning more simply: “[K]iki sounds like marketing.”
Other students talked about the difficulty of their major, which was often attributed to its kiki-ness.
“Design as a program is amorphous and stressful so BOUKI, and the building is sharp and old so KIKI,” a design major familiar with bouba and kiki said.
“Kiki is more sharp and straight edge, and pursuing a B.S. seems to be sharp on the edges because it can really have its moments,” a public health major said. “[The Hans Rosling Center for Population Health] is definitely kiki because it's modern and that just makes sense.”
Although the general trend skewed bouba for all majors except for the arts (with only three responses), there were, predictably, some exceptions. It is hard to find universals, after all.
A math major had said that math “doesn’t really have a bouba or kiki vibe,” and a microbiology major alluded to cells being round for its bouba nature, and said that “kiki was too sharp” to describe microbiology.
Initially, from our personal assessments of UW’s various majors, we were inclined to categorize STEM as kiki and humanities as bouba — but it cannot be missed that we study linguistics, Japanese, and business, none of which are classified as STEM. Thus, it was interesting to see a significant number of STEM majors who did in fact describe their majors as bouba, which definitely speaks to our general impressions (i.e. the competitive kiki nature of many STEM subjects) of certain majors as outsiders versus those who are actually in the major.
In fact, most majors skewed toward bouba: 77.8% of humanities major respondents, 60.9% of social science majors, 48% of STEM majors, and 33.3% of arts majors considered their major to be bouba, which could also speak to the favorability of the softness (and blob visual) of bouba, as opposed to the rigid, sharp nature of kiki. It seems like a lot of people might just subconsciously prefer being associated with bouba.
It is worth noting that our dataset is heavily skewed toward social science and STEM majors –– out of the 60 respondents, only nine people majored in humanities and three majored in the arts.
As we were reading the responses, we found ourselves rationalizing everyone’s answers — and perhaps that’s the point.
Any major can be bouba, kiki, or bouki depending on how you approach the question, what kind of feelings the major gives you, or even the sounds the word of the major has.
Essentially, that’s the point of the bouba-kiki effect, since your perception of a major often comes from multiple factors that operate below our level of perceptible consciousness. Bouba and kiki are simply another binary that doesn’t have to be objectively and rigidly defined, and we can really just operate on vibes.
