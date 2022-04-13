'The Front Page'

Look at that smug face in the top right corner of the late 1980s issue of The Daily. In this period, the paper was renowned for its coverage of local up-and-coming bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam. However, this front page highlights something that affected each of us in our UW application process. The man that we see is Charles Collins, whose goal was to tighten requirements for GPA and test scores to reform the admissions process, making the pool much smaller and similar to today. So if you have any family or friends who got rejected from UW, they have him to thank.
