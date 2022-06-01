The Trading Musician: A pillar of Seattle music and a link to the past

It’s no secret that Seattle has a rich history and culture of music. Whether you look at the guitar legends, the birth of grunge, or the bands who represent its music today, Seattle and its surrounding cities have always offered a wealth of music.

But behind every great band or musician is an instrument — and behind every instrument is a store.

The Trading Musician, with its iconic rotating guitar head in front, has provided all types of musicians with their instrument and gear needs for the past 30 years.

Originally opened in Santa Cruz, California by Mike and Robin Smith, The Trading Musician moved to Seattle in 1991 because of the burgeoning music scene.

In 1994, the store moved from its original Seattle location on the corner on 65th Street and 11th Avenue — a building that was demolished in 2021 — to its current location at the corner of Roosevelt Way and Ravenna Boulevard.

“I like the uninvented retro atmosphere that is The Trading Musician,” store manager John Herman said. “It’s a place that authentically still does things the way guitar stores did them for decades.”

Herman has been working at The Trading Musician since 2009; a musician himself, Herman began shopping at the store when he moved to Seattle in 2004.

“I think of us as sort of a pillar of the musical community at large,” Herman said. “We’re an important part of the punk scene, the folk scene, the electronic scene. All those things, they all kind of come together with a place like this.”

With many notable Seattle musicians having shopped or worked at the store, The Trading Musician has embodied the musical talent of the city for decades. The drummer for Death Cab for Cutie, Jason McGerr, once worked at the store, and members of Seattle bands such as Soundgarden, Pearl Jam, and Mudhoney have frequented the shop.

“It’s a community-based [environment],” Herman said. “I’ve definitely seen a lot of people either form or rekindle relationships just by being in here and running into someone they haven't seen in a long time and starting another project from that.”

Unlike other big-box stores, The Trading Musician provides an authentic experience and gathering space for musicians. With the staff of the store being musicians, The Trading Musician is able to provide musicians of all skill levels and types the gear they need without trying to oversell unnecessary equipment.

The store helps many local bands and musicians get the gear they need to pursue their passions. Whether it be through trading, buying, selling, or advice, The Trading Musician continues to serve as a foundation for Seattle’s music scene.

“It’s kind of a haven for local musicians,” Grant Mullen, guitarist and member of the band Naked Giants, said. “For my bandmates and I, it's our most visited store, because you never know what’s going to come in there — you never know what gem you’re going to find.”

For advanced and beginner musicians alike, the store provides things to learn and access to the equipment they need.

“It’s a lot less judgmental of an atmosphere than some other music stores I’ve been to, where it feels like anybody could go there and no one’s going to make fun of you for being a beginner,” Mullen said. “They’re going to help you, as opposed to kind of trying to take advantage of your beginner status to get you to buy something you don’t really need.”

Since it’s been part of the cityscape for so long, The Trading Musician provides a step back in time for Seattle’s music scene.

“It’s a link to the past, if you will,” Herman said. “There’s not many places, with The Crocodile closing, and pretty much every other club from that era gone, this is sort of the last place that still represents [the past]. I mean it's the same carpet, it's the same basic layout as it was in the ’90s, so you can walk in here and know what Seattle was like in the ’90s.”

In addition to offering a gateway to the city's musical past, The Trading Musician offers a space, one that Herman says is much like a home, to the musicians of Seattle today.

“A staple like Trading Musician holds a lot of energy of the scene,” Mullen said. “When there’s a place that so many in the scene have bought and sold from and been in for years, it just starts to have that energy to it and that history.”

Reach writer Andrew Ronstadt at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @andrewronstadt

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.