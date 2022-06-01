Unity Day and Lucha Libre Volcánica draws hundreds of students

Hundreds of students gathered May 25 in Red Square for a Lucha Libre and Unity Day event hosted by the ASUW Latinx Student Commission (LSC) and ASUW Arts + Entertainment (A+E).

Unity Day returned after a two year hiatus due to the pandemic and started off strong, drawing a large crowd around a wrestling ring at the center of Red Square as people cheered on their favorite luchadores (Mexican wrestlers) during live wrestling matches.

Luchadores performed a variety of stunts, including jumping and flying from the ring, flipping each other over, and somersaulting onto each other.

“Estoy bien feliz, la gente nos recibió, guao, bien calorosamente (I'm very happy, the crowd received us, wow, very warmly),” Halcón de Plata, a luchador from Lucha Libre Volcánica, said.

Lucha Libre originated in Mexico in 1863 and is one of the biggest spectator activities in Mexico. Luchadores wear colorful masks and take on different personalities as protagonists (técnicos) who battle against antagonists (rudos); Lucha Libre Volcánica is the only organization that hosts classic Lucha Libre action in the Pacific Northwest.

Several Latinx RSOs sold a wide variety of foods such as esquites, aguas frescas, and tortas on Red Square — all food was completely sold out only an hour into the event.

“I loved how successful it was,” Mayra Galvan, a fourth-year student and president of Unidas Seremos, said. “We completely sold out; it was so fun. It was so nice seeing all the clubs and RSOs come out together and support one another.”

Unity Day is traditionally held every year on May 5 in response to the commercialization of Cinco de Mayo. LSC founded Unity Day to celebrate Latinx culture and educate others by having Latinx RSOs sell cultural food that is typically inaccessible to students living on campus.

“It’s really just a very energetic, joyful, and fun event,” Sára Mustre-del Río, a fourth-year student and ASUW LSC director, said. “You really feel that unity brings Unity Day to life.”

The event was a collaborative effort between LSC, A+E, various RSOs, and Lucha Libre Volcánica, and had been in the works since December 2021. It was originally scheduled for May 5 but was postponed due to the weather.

“We had worked so hard on this that giving up was not an option,” Mustre-del Río said.

Unity Day was also important given that it happened in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas shooting, according to Mustre-del Río, in which many of the victims were Latinx; Mustre-del Río said they hoped this event helped to bring joy to Latinx students by providing a space to come together and heal.

“I think at that moment we really needed something to distract us, we really needed … that rest and to just be around a lot of Latine people,” Mustre-del Río said.

Reach contributing writer Jacquelyn Jimenez Romero at arts@dailyuw.com.

