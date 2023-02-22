A student’s guide to the IMA

January has come to an end, but that doesn't mean your health and wellness goals should, too. The Intramural Activity Center (IMA) offers all the tools you’ll need to be active — all you’ll need to bring is your student ID and a good playlist.

Walking into the IMA for the first time can be pretty intimidating, but inviting friends to go with you is a great way to ease your gym anxiety. If going to the gym altogether sounds unappealing, you can participate in workout classes virtually through UW Recreation’s YouTube channel.

The IMA has four floors which include an indoor track, basketball courts for pickup games, racquetball courts, three gym equipment areas, studio spaces for workout classes, and an indoor climbing center.

Rec Class Pass

IMA fitness and interim mindfulness manager, Jeff Palmer, recommends purchasing a Rec Class Pass for those interested in group workouts. This is a one-time purchase per quarter that grants unlimited access to classes.

The pass offers a range of classes, such as power yoga, barre burn, boot camp, and cycling.

Student instructor Emma Walker teaches contemporary dance every Thursday from 7 to 8 p.m. and is excited to add a ballet class for spring quarter. Her classes revolve around getting your body moving through dance. She slowly goes through the combinations, and is open to questions to make sure everyone is comfortable with the movements.

“The class pass is great for newcomers to meet other participants, gain familiarity with the IMA, and get moving,” Walker said. “There are so many different classes available, and it’s a great chance to try something new.”

Meditation and mindfulness

Suitable for all abilities, the meditation and mindfulness classes take place in Studio 316 in the IMA.

“Our mediation and mindfulness yoga offerings are 60-minute classes that will help you physically and mentally,” Palmer said. “Each class is different in terms of tempo, movements, and music — for example a ‘slow flow’ versus a ‘power yoga’ class.”

Intramural sports

Intramurals are a great way to engage in friendly competition while reigniting your athletic glory days.

You can create a team with people you already know, or you can choose to be randomly assigned as a “free agent.” Leagues include mens, womens, co-rec, and open. Within a league, you can choose to play competitive or recreational.

With spring approaching, playing soccer, softball, ultimate frisbee, tennis, or beach volleyball are all great ways to spend time outside in the sun.

Renovations

Katie Beth, associate director for facilities and operations, is excited to announce that the new 14-lane, indoor pool is expected to reopen fall quarter 2023. The renovations include an outdoor expansion, new interior lighting, updated safety aspects, and gender-inclusive locker rooms. The pool will be located in its original spot on the first floor of the IMA building.

“This new pool will feature inclusive accessibility with ramp, stairs, and chair lift options for access,” Beth said.

You can read more about the pool and locker room renovations on the IMA's website.

The IMA is a great resource for students who want to start working toward their health and wellness goals. Start your spring off strong with a mindfulness class or even an intramural sport at the IMA.

