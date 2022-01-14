An introduction to how and why UW students use dating apps

Last quarter I started using dating apps, and needless to say, it brought up a lot of questions. Everyone I talked to seemed to have different expectations and ideas of dating app etiquette. Through this column, I hope to answer questions that students have — and everything in between.
I wanted to get a grasp on which apps are used by UW students, so I sent out a survey through Reddit, Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram regarding student experiences on dating apps; I received 39 responses.
Within my survey pool, there were 10 self-identified males, nine of whom had used dating apps before, and 29 self-identified females, 21 of whom had previously used apps. It is important to note that this data has a 2:1 female to male ratio — for this and other statistical reasons, the results are not completely representative of the range of experiences to be had on these apps.
Of the 30 survey respondents that do use apps, the majority used Tinder, followed by Bumble, Hinge, OkCupid, and Grindr. According to the data, 26 people used Tinder (18 women; nine men), 23 used Bumble (16 women; seven men), 16 used Hinge (10 women; six men), two used OkCupid (both men), and two used Grindr (both men).
Each app offers something different. First-year student Maddie Keating prefers Bumble, because women have to reach out to their matches first, so she gets fewer scary messages. Fifth-year student Peter R. prefers Hinge, because it is easier for him to make a connection if there is shared interest.
There was a pretty wide range of what people had found on dating apps: 20 had gone on a first date (seven men; 13 women), 26 had received phone numbers or Snapchats (seven men; 19 women), 16 people had gone on more than one date (six men; 10 women), 11 had found friends (six men; five women), and seven people had found partners (three women; three men).
All but two people answered that they were on dating apps to find relationships — but respondent Peter R. was not convinced.
“I think — at least my impression from being on there — was most people just wanted to hook up or have something casual,” Peter R. said.
According to the survey data, 10 people said that they were looking for hookups (five women; five men) and seven people said that they actually initiated hookups (four women; three men).
It’s hard to lock down what could be considered a successful dating app experience. For some, it may be determined by a certain number of matches or phone numbers; for others, it may be determined by a given number of dates someone goes on.
“I think that they are definitely effective in helping you meet people,” Keating said. “I'm not sure how effective they are in finding serious relationships, because most people just aren’t looking for that on dating apps. Definitely you can find connections, just not serious connections.”
Success looks different for everyone. If you’re interested in dating apps but haven’t had any luck, don’t be discouraged. You may not be dateless in Seattle for much longer.
Reach columnist Taylor Bruce at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.