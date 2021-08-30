No more philosophical exemptions to the COVID-19 vaccine mandate

It feels good to be part of an institution that partakes in science-based, forward-thinking approaches in uncertain times, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.
I was extremely satisfied when UW President Ana Mari Cauce announced the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a university with such diversity, it was wise to allow for medical exemptions; the previously-present philosophical exemptions, however, allowed any conflicting personal beliefs people might have had regarding the COVID-19 vaccine to let them opt-out of getting vaccinated, which I was always quite skeptical about.
UW spokesperson Victor Balta is directly involved in conversations concerning the development of the UW’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
“Only medical and religious exemptions will be allowed going forward,” Balta said. “Exemption requests will be assessed individually once the appropriate documentation has been submitted.”
As far as exemptions are concerned, university officials will be contacting students who have declared them. The actual vaccine mandate is, fundamentally, a mere declaration form that an individual is vaccinated. It is practically impossible to assume a 100% vaccination rate at the UW — but this is not a research study where a margin of error is expected.
Should there not be a credible source for verification of the individual’s vaccination status if the mandate is serious?
“The UW is acknowledging that there may be penalties associated with providing false information,” Balta said. “The approach to verification is evolving quickly and we are developing a process for additional vaccine verification for students. We are in conversation with the state about potential access to Department of Health information to help verify vaccinations that were administered in the State of Washington, and [are] working on processes for verification of vaccinations received outside of Washington.”
All this seems to be a process that is going suspiciously slow, with possibly unanticipated problems.
Nevertheless, the removal of the philosophical exemption is a good step forward, since the health of our student and faculty populations lies with the scientific eradication of the virus. Eradication is undeniably too optimistic a word, but a decrease in the consequences of COVID-19 is the next best thing.
A few months ago, the announcement of in-person classes brought with it newfound happiness for going to the classroom and writing exams without open notes (at least for me). Everything was falling into place, and the tiring efforts of closing down shops, restaurants, and parks seemed to be bearing fruit.
But the removal of masks and the new variant changed everything. The freedom with which unvaccinated people — which on the surface there is no verification for — could roam around the streets was once again snatched away, especially as parties felt like a priority over protecting communities from a deadly virus.
To top it all off, the philosophical exemption gave individuals an excuse to not take responsibility and do their part in the fight against the virus. I am unequivocally happy with the removal of this exemption, as unscientific reasoning does not, and should not, work in this day and age.
The process for COVID-19 vaccination verification has not been adequately addressed, but with new state rules, it is now fitting into the bigger picture of global vaccination.
“The collection and review of these records is a significant undertaking, but we believe it is the best and most effective way to ensure our community remains safe and healthy as we return to in-person instruction and activities in the fall quarter,” Balta said.
Reach writer Niv Joshi at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @niveditajoshii
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.