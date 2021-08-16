to dorm or not to dorm

The vastness of the UW campus makes it much easier to live “on campus,” whether that be in dorms or apartments, through Housing & Food Services (HFS), or otherwise. The U-District is where the majority of UW students live.
West Campus dorms such as Lander Hall and Alder Hall are next to off-campus apartments, where many students — both undergraduate and graduate — reside. Fundamentally, living in these U-District apartments is the same as living on campus, just with more personal space.
As an international student, the culture shock during my freshman year was too much to handle. I was eager to live in the dorms and find my community without having to worry about signing a binding lease. I didn’t want a headache figuring out which renter’s insurance was the best, which is why the dorms felt like a safe space to learn and grow at the time.
However, when I came back to Seattle after what felt like forever (nine months is a long time, I dare you to change my mind), living with the friends I had made during freshman year seemed like an exciting idea.
There are definitely advantages to living on campus since HFS basically pampers us with dining accounts and safety. But my growth as a human being, student, and newbie adult has undoubtedly come from living in an apartment, navigating my way through those little things I have only ever seen my parents doing.
In the past eight months of living on my own, I have redefined independence for myself. I learned how living can be done inexpensively, the names of a gazillion Indian spices, and how to focus my productivity.
Having my own kitchen was of the utmost importance for me, since staying at home made me a chef-in-the-making. And as a vegetarian, I had already learned the lesson of not trusting Center Table to give me a healthy, fulfilling diet.
I knew that the dining account was not going to work for me and that I had to cook in order to eat healthy and fill my stomach. It is this new skill that brought me into the world of extravagant fruit bowls and Indian curries that I can never back away from.
My reasons for living in an apartment, off-campus, and with my personal space were also largely governed by my obsessive need to keep things organized. With online classes, I knew my roommates and I were going to be home most of the time. I was not willing to live in a messy room for more than half a year.
It can be tricky to finalize a living situation as a student since money also plays a vital role in it. What helped me was talking to my current roommates to understand what they had in mind when we thought of living in an apartment. As soon as I knew how serious they were to committing to a happy home, my decision became easy to make.
