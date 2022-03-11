Editor's note: "Dateless in Seattle" is a bi-weekly column quantitatively exploring the UW dating experience.
Author’s note: This article deals with the concept of biphobia on dating apps and may be a sensitive subject for some readers. The opinions within the article represent anonymous responses from a survey pool and do not reflect the author’s personal beliefs.
Over the course of writing this column, I asked the question: “Is there anything that you would like me to look into?” One of the most common responses was biphobia on dating apps. Many dating apps include sexuality as one of the included demographic questions, but there is an option for it to be hidden from potential matches.
This week, 40 people filled out my survey (25 women, one person who said they were close to a woman but not quite, 12 men, one nonbinary person, and one agender person). Fifteen of the respondents were bisexual, two put their sexuality as bicurious, two people put their sexuality as queer but filled out the questions dedicated to people that are bisexual, and one person put their sexuality as undecided but filled out the questions for bisexual individuals.
The first question I asked this week was whether respondents would match with someone who is bisexual on a dating app. The general consensus was yes, with 36 people; however, four people said no (one straight man, one bisexual woman said yes and no, one lesbian woman, and one bisexual woman). Two people answered maybe (one bisexual female and one straight woman), and one lesbian woman said sometimes.
Most people said they would match with someone who is bisexual as long as that person liked them. “Bisexuality doesn’t affect how I see the person at all,” one bicurious woman said. “The quality of a person is based on their personality traits, not their sexuality.”
There were also a few responses that explained why people would either not match with someone who is bisexual or would only conditionally match with them. “If he appeared to match what I want, I’d match w[ith] him regardless if he was bi or not,” one straight woman said. Many bi men don’t match what I want, but it’s not because they’re bi.” “Don't believe in bisexuality, pick one,” one straight man said.
A couple people said they would not match with someone who is bisexual because of how bisexual people portray themselves on dating apps. One lesbian woman said she would not match with someone who is bisexual on a dating app because. “The bisexuals on dating sites seem to have that ‘I want to experiment’ bio and it’s not my jam,” they said.
The next question I asked was whether respondents would go on a date with someone who is bisexual. This answer got two more yes responses for a total of 38 and only had two no responses (one straight man and one lesbian woman). One straight woman was a “maybe,” and one lesbian woman said she would maybe match with someone who was bisexual, though she was more likely to if they said that they had a preference for women.
I then shifted questions to center around bisexual respondents. I asked: “If you are bisexual, do you believe your sexuality affects your matches on dating apps?” Nine people said yes, three people said no (although two of the three listed their sexuality as straight), seven people said they were unsure, three people said sometimes, and one person said this was not applicable.
The next question I asked was whether respondents had ever experienced biphobia on dating apps. Six people said yes, 11 people said no (two of whom said they were straight), three people said they were unsure, and one person said this question was not applicable.
The last question I asked was about the type of biphobia people experienced. One bisexual man said: “I’ve had people ghost me after finding out my sexuality or sometimes flat out tell me they’re no longer interested.” “This girl thought I was a lesbian and then was upset when she found out I was bi,” one bisexual woman said. Also men always think I’ll want a threesome and it’s disgusting.”
“I have seen people's attitudes become judge-y when they learn my partner is bisexual,” one straight man said. There have been comments suggesting that my partner hanging out with friends of the same sex is something I should be jealous of, because they may be attracted to those friends. Oftentimes such comments come from a place of discomfort or unfamiliarity without intentional malice, but they still go a long way to stigmatize bisexuality.”
While it does seem like the stigma surrounding bisexuality from both straight people and members of the LGBTQIA+ community has not entirely gone away, most respondents in general would not discriminate against their dating app matches due to their sexuality. Most people have their priorities in the right place — they are looking for someone they like and who likes them back.
Reach columnist Taylor Bruce at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9
