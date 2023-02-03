Book Review: ‘Drinking Games’ by Sarah Levy

Editor’s Note: This article discusses alcohol abuse and alcoholism. For a list of resources, see the UW Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute.

For some, drinking is fun. For the more extreme, it’s what could be called devastatingly fun. For others, it’s simply devastating.

Alcohol is everywhere. It’s why we write about Dry January every new year, it’s something that most parents warn you against during your pre-teen years, and for many college students, it's probably hiding somewhere in your dorm room.

Despite being something that many college students “have in common with one another,” the relationship that people have with alcohol is very personal. Drinking in college is normal, or at least, most people would describe it as the “norm.”

The 2022 American College Health Association survey found that of their 54,204 undergraduate participants, 71% have drank in their lifetime. More importantly, the survey reports on specific trends seen in college students who have drank in the past 12 months. In this sample of participants, 24.2% reported partial memory loss, 12.6% reported blacking out, and 20.4% reported doing something while they were drinking that they later regretted.

Many times, blacking out is a one and done experience. Similar to throwing up, it’s your body’s way of indicating to you what your limits are. Experiences such as those allow people to recognize when it's time to call the drink that you’re holding your last.

However, for others, once they begin drinking, it feels impossible to stop. This was the case for Sarah Levy, author of the newly released book “Drinking Games,” which is part memoir and part social critique.

Levy is a graduate from Brown University — she’s a high-achieving individual who spent the beginning of her adult life in New York City. She could go one for one with her male coworkers, survive mind-boggling bar crawls, and was what most people would call the life of the party. But every morning after was characterized by a feeling of utter devastation.

Not everybody needs to read this book, but for those who need it, it is eye-opening. Levy’s book is searingly honest, recounting her experiences with drinking beginning in high school and following her through college, the beginning of her adult life, failed sobriety and moderation attempts, and ultimately into her successful journey with sobriety.

The breadth of topics in this book makes it a worthwhile read for a wide audience. Beyond drinking and sobriety, it discusses topics such as eating disorders, loss of a loved one, power dynamics in the workplace, the modern concept of wellness, beauty standards, insecurities, and much more. If you do not see something that you yourself have struggled with reflected in her deposition, you’ll see the struggle of someone you know.

A strength in this writing is that Levy doesn’t project. Yes, it is true that this book is written with the goal of connecting with the reader that needs it the most. Perhaps the recounting of her story gives them hope for their future, but she doesn’t attempt to sell sobriety.

Instead, it is an honest reflection of all that she lost as a result of drinking, and all that she has gained in sobriety.

There are people out there who, like Levy, wake up after a night out and swear that they will never drink again, only to go out and do it all over again tomorrow. There are people who set the goal of “only three drinks, and no shots” but fail to stick to it. Maybe, you read that and think, “It’s just the college experience.” Or maybe, you read that and recognize that weight in your stomach all too well.

If that’s the case, pick up this book. Not because it will convince you to go sober, but because a moderation struggle paired with mental turmoil regarding alcohol often leaves you feeling like there is something wrong with you. This book will make you feel seen.

The beauty of “Drinking Games” is also one of its limitations. It centers the female voice in a conversation that can sometimes feel male-dominated, and reflects upon an experience that will have aspects that feel familiar to all women. While men can absolutely read and enjoy this book, it may not have the same level of impact.

If you’re thinking this is a book you might need, there’s a really easy test. Read the first 25 pages — that’s two chapters. If it doesn’t click, it's not for you. If it does, you probably won’t put it down until you’re done.

“Drinking Games” is available wherever books are sold.

