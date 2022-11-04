Editor’s note: The Joy of College Cooking is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

In a perfect world, this week would have ended with me finally making a successful sourdough starter and filling my life with perfect loaves of freshly baked bread.

But alas, the unfortunate reality of midterms rudely shattered those dreams and necessitated a slight change of plans. So, in a scaled-back version of this “Bread Week,” I will be walking you through an easy bread recipe that doesn’t require a several-day commitment, as well as a homemade pizza crust. Perhaps in a future column I’ll get around to mastering a starter, but for this week, the goal is to explore recipes that will deliver on the bread factor within a time crunch.

The recipe I decided to try was a no-knead crusty bread, which looked straightforward, only used four ingredients, and looked comparatively less time consuming than many other bread recipes. I ended up cutting the recipe in half and made the dough in the evening. After leaving it in the fridge overnight to rest, the next morning I shaped my loaf, let it rise, and then finally put it in the oven to bake. I was pleasantly surprised with how little technical skill was required for this recipe, and the dough was forgiving.

While the final product didn’t quite have the aesthetic artisanal loaf look that I had envisioned (curse you, chilly apartment), it was incredibly tasty and had the crunchy crust that I had hoped for. Plus, it made great toast. There was some room for improvement on my part, but it’s definitely a recipe I will be making again.

Final rating: 8/10.

Now, here’s some advice for all us amateur breadmakers. There are two crucial stages in most breadmaking processes that always stand out as tricky or vague to me: letting the dough rise and kneading the dough.

Over the course of the last few weeks, I’ve realized that my apartment gets pretty cold, which presents a bit of a predicament, as bread rises best in a warm space that is relatively free from drafts and chills. To try and deal with this problem, I boiled some water in a small pot and then put that pot in the bottom of my turned off oven — along with the bread that I was letting rise — in hopes of creating a warm environment without any drafts and increasing my chances of success.

Furthermore, in recipes that do require you to knead the dough, it can be difficult to know when to stop kneading. Kneading helps to build strength in the dough, which makes it a crucial step in the process.

“You want the strength to balance with the activity in the dough; a young, cold, less active dough might need more kneading so that it has the strength and structure to sit for more time,” Claire Frazer, head of production at Sea Wolf bakery, said. “Generally, you want to avoid kneading to the point where there is any tearing in the surface. You want to balance activity and strength, which might require some trial and error before you're able to assess what those things mean.”

Frazer also suggests that people start by making yeasted bread.

“[Yeasted bread] requires less of a commitment for maintaining a sourdough starter, and recipes are usually more precise,” Frazer said. “Baking with yeast can give you a chance to get a feel for how dough rises in your specific home temperature and can give you some exciting, positive results: warm bread to eat.”

This week, I also made pizza using a friend’s tried and true pizza crust recipe. I used half the dough for my pizza crust and saved the other half for a rainy day. One of my favorite things about making pizza at home is how creative you can get with your sauce and toppings. I like to add an obscene amount of garlic into my sauce. A homemade pizza is the perfect midweek pick-me-up. It’s simple, delicious, and nearly impossible to mess up.

Having dipped my toe back into the waters of breadmaking, I’m ending this week feeling more excited and motivated to keep trying new recipes and improving my skills. I’ve got my eye on a cinnamon babka that seems like a perfect treat for a dreary November day, and when the time is finally right to attempt sourdough, Claire Saffitz’s detailed tutorial will be my guide.

Some final words of advice from Frazer: “Enjoy eating even the ugliest bread you make warm, and try something a little different the next time.”

