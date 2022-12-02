Bringing breakfast back, even for busy people

Editor’s note: The Joy of College Cooking is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

Breakfast is possibly my favorite meal of the day. Even when I’m rushing to an early morning work shift or to a lecture at 8:30 a.m., I’m able to squeeze in a breakfast so I can feel ready for the day. Eating breakfast gives me some time to spend with my own thoughts and fully prepare for the day ahead.

However, even though I am a breakfast enthusiast, stressful weeks and exams can make it hard to feel motivated enough to make breakfast. I know many people who frequently skip breakfast, either because of time constraints or simply not feeling up to it.

This week, I tried to find a couple of recipes that I think would be easy to either make ahead, eat on the way to class, or make in less than 10 minutes. The goal: make eating breakfast cool again.

Breakfast, in my book, can be made up of any combination of sweet or savory foods you would like. Want to eat cold pizza at 8 a.m.? Be my guest. Want to make kimchi fried rice and eat it right before you leave for your 9:30 a.m. class? That’s breakfast. There are genuinely no rules, and breakfast should be fun. What you eat should be what sounds good to you at the moment.

To tackle changing breakfast rules, the first meal I made for myself was a savory oatmeal made with miso soup base and topped with soy sauce, spinach, and a poached egg.

Before this week, I had never ventured into savory oatmeal. I like my oats almost the same way every time: a little bit of butter, brown sugar, coconut flakes, and pecans. Sometimes I add milk or cream, cinnamon, raisins, or sunflower seeds instead of pecans. If I have leftover apples going bad and want to spice up my breakfast life, I’ll make apple oatmeal. I love that even in my routine, I’m able to mix up the way I eat oatmeal.

Now that I’ve had savory oatmeal, it has changed my game completely. I still love my tried and true oatmeal combo, but the umami from the miso, mixed with the spinach and egg on top, really made for a better flavor experience. It was almost like trading rice for oatmeal.

I poached the egg in the microwave, and since spinach and oatmeal are also notoriously easy to make in the microwave, this is the perfect and easiest way to have a better oatmeal experience in your morning meal repertoire, even if you live in the dorms. All you need is rolled oats, miso, soy sauce, spinach, and an egg. Everything but the oatmeal can also be omitted if you don’t have access to all of the ingredients.

Next, I made a microwave apple crisp, because desserts can definitely be breakfast if you want them to. For this, all you need is an apple, rolled oats, a little bit of flour, brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon. With a total of about five minutes between preparing and cooking, this was a delicious meal. Topped with some yogurt to feel extra adult, it makes a great meal to get you ready for the day.

I also made overnight oatmeal, a personal go-to meal that I can grab easily in the morning for either breakfast or lunch. Overnight oats are super adaptable, and the flavor combinations are endless. Most of the time, I make chocolate peanut butter overnight oats by adding a spoonful of cocoa powder and a spoonful of peanut butter, but I’ve also made coffee oats with instant coffee and it turned out exceptional.

Finally, the most complicated and time consuming recipe I made this week was a single serving dutch baby. This puffy, crispy pancake is something that I grew up eating, and it’s one of my favorite breakfasts. However, my family’s recipe calls for five eggs and serves at least five. Since I am not five people and it is best right out of the oven, I was able to reduce the eggs to make the perfect single serving dutch baby.

Topped with honey and nutmeg, this was the perfect meal for a winter’s day, seeing as it has a profound ability to feel rich while still staying light and airy.

I had fun trying to make a variety of different dishes this week. I also found some new favorite additions to my morning routine, and will definitely continue to experiment with new savory oatmeal combinations.

Reach columnist Megan Matti at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @megan_matti.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.