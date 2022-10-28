Chicken soup for the midterm soul

Editor’s note: The Joy of College Cooking is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

This week, as studying for midterms and starting projects suddenly became an overbearing reality, I decided to focus on one thing that has been a constant source of comfort: soup.

Personally, I believe that soup is one of the greatest culinary creations. Warm broth, countless toppings, and the possibility for noodles? I can’t think of anything better.

One of the best parts of this “Soup Week,” as I deemed it, was the fact that every soup I made was incredibly easy. Overall, it took less than half an hour between preparations and actual cooking time, making it the perfect meal for the midst of a stressful time.

Soup also stores incredibly well, so I now have four different soups in my freezer waiting for when I need a pick-me-up. Every soup recipe included in this article makes roughly four servings and is incredibly easy to double or half for maximum enjoyment.

The first soup I made was a veggie noodle soup, which was definitely the easiest, and the one I recommend the most. The warmth of the broth, the noodles, and the veggies complete a meal where the most strenuous activity in making it was cutting up the veggies I was going to put in.

All in all, this soup took about 15 minutes to make, including the time that it took to boil the noodles in the broth. This vegetarian version of a classic noodle soup is phenomenal; the dill and red pepper flakes that I put in the broth give the soup a multidimensional flavor. On the side, I had some toast and a simple green salad to feel extra healthy, but I have also eaten this soup on its own and it remains incredibly satisfying.

After the veggie noodle soup, I made a huge pot of broccoli cheddar soup. Serve it with a crusty piece of bread or a slice of wheat toast, and you have yourself a comfort meal that you can pretend was purchased in a bread bowl.

Broccoli cheddar feels so nostalgic for me, and it was the perfect soup to have while researching for an essay and reviewing for countless midterms. The soup comes together in about half an hour and has less than ten ingredients. I had made croutons the night before out of a stale baguette and put them on top for the perfect crunchiness.

The next night, I made creamy tomato basil soup. This was the one soup in which I ran into a hurdle. The original recipe called for a blender or immersion blender, and I did not have either option that was the correct size for the amount of soup that I had made. To work around this challenge, I simply bought a smaller tomato and opted for a chunky tomato basil soup.

As someone generally conflicted about tomato basil in soup form, I found this soup to be incredibly satisfying and would recommend it as a good soup to warm up after a day of ugly Seattle mist. I topped it with parmesan cheese to feel extra fancy and extravagant. The soup also made about four servings, making it the perfect soup for leftovers or serving to a group of friends.

My final soup in my soup week was a Greek-inspired lemon chickpea soup. This soup was the most time-intensive, though most of it was waiting for the raw chickpeas to soften while boiling. It also requires the most uncommon ingredient: dry chickpeas. However, I have been trying to find new ways to use chickpeas, so it was fun to encounter this ingredient in a soup form.

The lemon and onions are pungent and pack a punch in the soup. The sourness of the lemon is interesting with the neutral, earthy taste of the chickpeas. On the side of this soup, I made some dill fries by covering potatoes in olive oil, salt, and dill, broiling them on low in the oven for a couple minutes. They were a good combination of wholesome and Greek-inspired. I don’t know if I felt like I was living out my “Mamma Mia!” dreams eating this soup, but I definitely was satisfied and somewhat transported.

I think that the start of midterms and the misty haze of Seattle winter are the perfect time to turn to soup as a reliable source of comfort. Next time you are stressing out about midterms and the overwhelming pressures of school, turn that day into a soup day to achieve comfort in less than half an hour.

Reach columnist Megan Matti at arts@dailyuw.com.

