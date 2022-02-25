Dating apps, self-perception, and rejection

Editor's note: "Dateless in Seattle" is a bi-weekly column quantitatively exploring the UW dating experience.
Putting yourself out there on dating apps can be wildly intimidating, with the potential for both positive and negative effects on your well-being. In this week’s column, I chose to look into how dating apps affect people, specifically their self-esteem, mental health, and self-perception. I also went in a different direction and looked into the best way to turn someone down. A total of 38 people filled out this week’s form: 24 women, 12 men, one nonbinary person, and one person who didn’t include their gender.
My first question was whether dating apps changed the respondents’ perception of self, either positively or negatively. These answers do not exist in a vacuum; people responded with multiple answer choices because, like many users, they are constantly changing and meeting new people.
Thirteen people said that dating apps changed their perception of self in a good way (eight women, four men, and one nonbinary person), and 11 people said dating apps changed their perception of self in a bad way (seven women and four men).
Two people said that dating apps did not affect how they saw themselves at all (one man and one woman), and three people said they were unsure about whether their dating app usage had affected them (two women and one man). Eleven people, however, said that dating apps sometimes changed how they saw themselves (10 women and one man).
Similarly, I was curious about whether the number of matches that people received would affect how they saw themselves. Eleven people said yes (six women and five men), eight people said no (six women and two men), 14 people said sometimes (11 women, two men, and one nonbinary person), and one woman was unsure.
When asked about why dating apps affected how respondents saw themselves, one woman said, “The principle of dating app profiles is to basically [to] make a snap judgment about people … so it is kind of discouraging when you don't get matches knowing that they didn't think you were attractive enough based on first impression.”
Another woman said, “Dating apps both improve my self perception and degrade it. Sure, matching with someone I find attractive feels good for a moment, as well as receiving a compliment from someone. But, it becomes an issue when I start to put too much weight into that kind of validation. A part of me is always suspicious of people on dating apps because it’s hard to gauge how genuine their intentions really are. I begin to feel bad when the state of my self-esteem relies on how attractive strangers find me.”
Because dating apps influence self-perception, I felt it would be interesting to see if this led people to portray themselves differently online. Six people said yes (five women and one man), 13 people said no (six women, six men, and one nonbinary person) and 14 people said sometimes (five women, three men, and one nonbinary person).
The general consensus was that people only slightly changed how they portrayed themself, if they did at all. One woman explained it as, “I don’t think my profile on dating apps will ever 100% represent who I really am. It’s hard to portray who I am in a few pictures and a short bio. I don’t intentionally deceive people, but it could happen.” One man said, “I mostly portray myself online as I am in real life, but a more idealistic or ‘perfect’ version of myself.”
So what if you find someone that you like in the midst of all of this negative self-perception and then realize you just aren’t that into them? Dating apps are the purveyors of short relationships; on average, 15 people turned someone down after the first date (10 women and five men) and six people turned someone down after the second date (three women and three men). Twelve people said this depended on the person (10 women, one man, and one nonbinary person).
Turning someone down is an art form. Fourteen people said they ghosted the other person (10 women and four men), 13 said they friend-zoned them (11 women and two men), 11 people said they unmatched or unadded them (eight women, two men, and one nonbinary person), and 25 people said they were honest and told the other person that they didn’t want to go out with them (15 women, eight men, one nonbinary person, and one unknown).
To conclude this week’s survey, I asked a bonus question: if you realize you have a crush on someone, do you tell them or keep it a secret? Twenty-two people said they would tell them (15 women, seven men), whereas nine people said they would keep it a secret (five women, three men, one unknown).
One woman described her reasoning for keeping it a secret as, “I never want to be in a position of trying to convince someone to like me.” Another woman described it as, “Liking someone and them not knowing is fun for a while, but then it becomes exhausting not knowing if they reciprocate my feelings. At a certain point, rejection can be peaceful because it’s like at least I know now.”
If dating apps are negatively affecting how you see yourself, or the thought of turning someone down is as terrifying to you as it is to me, maybe it's time for a break. You have plenty of time to find the right person.
Reach columnist Taylor Bruce at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.