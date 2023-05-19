Getting down and dirty

Editor’s note: “The Joy of College Cooking” is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

For me, one of the driving forces behind wanting to eat sustainably is the desire to better understand what food I’m eating, where it’s coming from, and what that means for me as a consumer. The key thing here is knowledge, for better or for worse.

Every year, the Environmental Working Group puts together a list of the foods with the highest amount of pesticide residue based on test results from the Department of Agriculture and the Food and Drug Administration. They call this list of foods “The Dirty Dozen,” and publish a report on the types and concentrations of pesticides that were found on the food. But, don’t be too alarmed. The organization also publishes a list of foods that they call “The Clean Fifteen,” which highlights the produce with the least amount of pesticide residue.

It is worth noting that getting you to cut all of these foods out of your diet is not really the intention of this list. Rather, it is simply a tool to help one become more aware of what is going into their food or what residues might be found on its surfaces. Informed consumption is the goal, not strict shopping lists that leave you subsisting on cabbage and sweet potatoes for a year. Of course, it is great to buy local or organic if and when you can, but the main takeaway is really that we should all be washing our produce thoroughly before using it.

This week, I decided to try and avoid as many of the “Dirty Dozen” foods as I could, and try to focus on choosing produce from the “Clean Fifteen” list in order to test how feasible this approach can be.

Right off the bat, I saw that several of my produce staples — namely spinach and apples — were on the naughty list, which was unfortunate, but manageable.

During my weekly grocery shopping trip, I opted to get some romaine lettuce instead of spinach for my salads, which was an easy substitution. I picked up some bananas instead of apples, and also got a few mangoes as well. Mangoes are on the “Clean Fifteen” list, so I decided to make a smoothie with the mangoes and bananas for breakfast one morning.

I’m not usually a smoothie person, but with summer around the corner, I’m trying to become one. This smoothie was delicious, and just refreshing enough to make it worth the effort of washing the blender after.

I also purchased some mushrooms and onions, both of which are on the “Clean Fifteen” list, in order to make a mushroom risotto. This year, risotto has become one of my staple recipes. It’s surprisingly easy to make, and the end result always feels remarkably fancy.

For me, risotto is a dish that uses a lot of my pantry staples, but it is worth noting that it is made with arborio rice. This is an ingredient that seemed really niche to me the first time I needed to cook with it, but I promise that you can find it at most grocery stores. I typically buy a box at DeLaurenti that will last throughout the quarter, but I have also seen arborio rice at Trader Joe’s. This recipe also called for frozen peas, which I chose to leave out, but risotto is such a versatile dish that you should feel free to play with flavors and ingredients to your heart’s content.

Start by cooking the onion in some olive oil until it is soft and translucent, and then add in the mushrooms. Season with copious amounts of salt and pepper, and then add in the arborio rice. Stir the pot well to allow the rice to get ever-so-slightly toasty without burning, and then you’ll add the white wine in order to deglaze the pan and ensure that all the flavors get incorporated into the rice.

Now, it’s time to add the broth. Ladle in the hot broth a little bit at a time, allowing the rice to absorb the liquid before adding more broth. Patience is key here, so let the risotto cook at its own pace. The final product shouldn’t be too soupy or two mushy, but just right.

This was my first time making a risotto with mushrooms, and I wasn’t disappointed. The texture was perfect, and although this opinion might be slightly sacrilegious, risotto always strikes me as just being the more sophisticated cousin of macaroni and cheese. In short, it’s the perfect meal.

By the end of this week, I was able to avoid some, but not all, of the “Dirty Dozen” foods. I ended up buying a lovely bunch of spinach at the University District Farmers Market, and enjoyed a bowl of frozen blueberries on one of the stifling hot mornings this week.

For me, personally, I think the lesson here is that having baseline knowledge of where my food is coming from is important and useful, but avoiding “Dirty Dozen” items entirely is not a practice that I will be applying to my grocery shopping at this moment. Regardless, it’s a fun exercise, and one that has made me a more conscious consumer.

The bottom line is that we should all wash our produce, make more risotto, and not hold ourselves to unattainably high standards of perfection.

