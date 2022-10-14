How to grocery shop like a real adult

Editor’s note: The Joy of College Cooking is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

I distinctly remember going grocery shopping for the first time in the U-District. After observing the daunting amount of stores and varying prices, I went home exhausted with a newfound headache. I still get overwhelmed every now and then while shopping, but by planning out each of my grocery trips, I’m able to get through it.

When initially planning meals for yourself and going grocery shopping, it can feel like you don’t know how to properly feed yourself. However, if you remember a couple key ingredients, then grocery shopping becomes a time and money saver in the long run.

According to Jacqueline Lageson, a peer nutritionist at the UW IMA and registered dietitian, when you go grocery shopping, you should build your list around the five main food groups.

“There are five main food groups: protein, carbohydrates, vegetables, fruit, and dairy,” Lageson said. “You want to make sure you are buying at least two to three items in each category. Plus, two to three multi purpose dips, spreads, or sauces, and two to three snack items.”

Starting from this foundation, you can build a variety of hearty meals that will keep you full throughout the day. Many of these meals are easy to whip up after a long day of school or work.

Anne-Marie Gloster, a professor of nutritional sciences in the School of Public Health and a registered dietitian, recommends that students learning to cook for themselves build a list of recipes before embarking on their grocery shopping adventure.

“When you first start cooking, just think of 10 recipes you'd absolutely love to know how to do and master those, and then really you're gonna learn a lot beyond that,” Gloster said.

After that foundation, my next dilemma is always the pricing at each grocery store. There seems to be endless products, brands, and prices that are excessive in price. To solve this problem and get a clearer understanding of which store is the most inexpensive and accessible to students, I went to three of the most frequented stores in the U-District: QFC, Target, and Trader Joe’s. At each store, I recorded the price of five of the store brand versions of my favorite pantry staples: eggs, milk, flour, broccoli, and rice.

With a dozen eggs costing $1.79, Target is the cheapest place to buy eggs, behind $2.39 at QFC and $2.99 at Trader Joe’s. A gallon of milk was also cheapest at Target, costing $3.49 compared to $3.59 at Trader Joe’s and QFC’s $3.79. Flour was also cheapest at Target, costing $2.39, whereas at both other locations it was $3. For every other category, Trader Joe’s pulls ahead with $2.49 for a 12 ounce bag of broccoli — that was $3 at the other locations — and rice for 6 cents an ounce, compared to QFC’s 10 cents and Target’s 7 cents.

At the end of my journey, I came to the conclusion that Target is the overall cheapest option, especially for eggs and dairy products. Trader Joe’s is at a similar price point, but has a significantly larger selection. However, QFC is still a good grocery option if you prioritize variety.

Beyond the pantry staples, students should have a selection of spices to spice up their life. Spices are an important foundation to making food that is not only nutritious, but flavorful. I have salt and a myriad of different seasonings on hand to enhance my meals at all times. However, beginning to add spices to your meals can seem daunting in the beginning.

“Learning to use spices is one of the most intimidating things for a lot of people that are not used to cooking, but it's the one place where you can really make something much better easily,” Gloster said. “Always start small … because you can always add more. You can't take away, so taste as you go.”

Gloster recommends buying the premade spice blends as a beginner for an inexpensive and easy way to add flavor to your food. That way, you can get a multidimensional flavor without having to develop the combinations on your own.

When going grocery shopping, both dietitians encourage students to buy snacks to fuel you throughout the day. Sometimes it’s easier to nibble on a cookie or some trail mix while studying than it is to make a full snack.

“I always do like to recommend people to have molasses cookies on hand,” Gloster said. “Molasses is actually one of the sugars that draws water to your large intestine. So, if you're all stressed and constipated, molasses cookies are the delicious answer.”

Now when I go to the grocery store, I don’t worry about whether or not I’m making a good decision — instead, I can enjoy being around a variety of different foods and trying new combinations.

Reach columnist Megan Matti at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @megan_matti.

