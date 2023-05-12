In a pickle

Editor’s note: “The Joy of College Cooking” is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

Picture this: you go to Trader Joe’s and, in a moment of feeling like a real adult who makes endless nutritious decisions, you decide to purchase more than enough produce to eat. When you get home, reality dawns on you, and it becomes incredibly apparent that the produce will only last a couple days in your fridge, quickly becoming a source of regret and disappointment every time the refrigerator door opens.

While that scene may be a touch melodramatic, it seems like every week my valiant efforts to buy copious amounts of vegetables promptly becomes a stressor as I fail to plan out when to actually eat them. Case in point, just this week I opened my produce drawer to discover a cucumber that had been purchased a week prior with the intention of entering a salad phase, even though I had forgotten to buy lettuce.

Cucumber in hand, I decided to focus on the heart of this week’s article — making pickles. Or, alternatively, how to make produce last longer, aiming to reduce the anxiety and race against time that starts when you buy vegetables.

Refrigerator pickles are super easy to make and require three easy ingredients, your vegetable of choice, and a jar. In the theme of sustainability, I reused an old pickle jar and a jar that had originally held some sauerkraut from the farmer’s market.

To make refrigerator pickles, combine equal parts water and white vinegar in a pot, add a teaspoon of salt, and bring that mixture to a boil. The vegetables go in your jar, and you can add any spices you might want to use — I happened to have some dill and garlic lying around that I put in my cucumber pickles. I also made some pickled carrots, adding turmeric to their jar for some extra flavor. Since carrots are harder, I also boiled them in the rest of the vinegar solution for a couple minutes to soften, then placed them and the solution in their jar.

Once the vegetables have been sufficiently covered in vinegar solution, close the jars tightly and place them in the refrigerator for at least 24 hours. My pickles turned out even better than I had anticipated, with a nice crunch and a perfect sour taste.

One thing I hadn’t expected was that the sliced garlic I added to my cucumber pickles made them slightly spicy and bitter, because of how much garlic I had added. It makes for a more intriguing pickle flavor, but if that’s not your vibe, I would recommend putting less than a clove in, or dropping in whole cloves instead of sliced garlic.

Pickling is an easy way to extend the lifespan of vegetables in your fridge — vegetables that have been fully submerged in the vinegar solution should stay fresh for up to two months.

Another method to extend my fresh produce that I have recently picked up to reduce food waste is to treat fresh herbs as if they’re flowers –– but in the refrigerator. I have bought so many bunches of cilantro only for them to wilt and brown days after first using them, and this method saves me from the cilantro shame I so frequently experience

Cutting off the bottom inch of stem, placing the herbs in a small cup of water, and then covering them with the plastic they come in has kept my parsley and cilantro safe for up to a week and a half.

Keeping in line with reducing food waste, be sure to save the stems for future vegetable stock. I love having a little bit of fresh herbs on top of pasta or beans, but sometimes you need herbs like that for just one recipe. If you know you won’t use your herbs in a week, chopping and freezing herbs can also be helpful to extend their life exponentially.

Learning proper vegetable and herb storage can be very helpful in saving both money and the planet, and can reduce the number of times you have to return to the store just to buy that one vegetable. As for the planet, it’s another simple and effective way to reduce food waste while also keeping your produce drawer clean.

