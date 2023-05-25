‘In The Field’ with AgePRIDE at the Henry Art Gallery: An intergenerational experience in contemporary art

As spring begins, so does a new program at the Henry Art Gallery. While most students may think of the Henry as a gallery catered toward a young generation of UW undergraduates, the museum has made considerable efforts to bridge the intergenerational gap between all community members.

In collaboration with the AgePRIDE Center, they’ve launched their newest program, titled “In The Field.” The program provides a unique set of free tours geared toward a generation not fully represented in the U-District community — adults over the age of 55. These tours are more than just a quick look through the museum: they are guided, interactive, and intimate conversations led by Henry Art Liaisons (HALs).

HALs are a cohort of undergraduate students of all majors. The HAL program is a paid internship that runs for three quarters annually, culminating in a yearly master project with respect to community engagement, museum operations, and visual culture.

During the tours, older adults are welcome to discuss the contemporary art installations of the museum in small groups, then gather back with a larger group for a more in-depth conversation. The tours are scripted, but also allow for commentary and personal reflections.

One goal of the program is to foster connections between different generations. Danielle Khleang, the HAL program manager, emphasized the importance of contemporary art as the setting for this multi-generational interaction.

“The tours are a space where everyone gets to show up as [themselves],” Khleang said. “The interns are bringing their lived experiences, the older adults are bringing their lived experiences. They're having shared dialogue about that, through the prompt of the art exhibition.”

The AgePRIDE Center is a subset of the Goldsen Institute, a project within the School of Social Work. The institute is pioneering research about marginalized communities within the context of aging and issues unique to each generation. AgePRIDE’s projects within the community act as a translation of the research into real-life solutions.

“In The Field” is funded by King County using what remains of the national COVID-19 relief funds. The program hopes to act as a form of recovery for older adults, who are lonely and more isolated than ever at this point in the pandemic. Laura Culberg, the program manager of the AgePRIDE Center, stressed the significance of the many resources available at UW, stating that they can benefit people of all generations across King County.

“Age segregation doesn't serve anybody,” Culberg said. “It doesn't serve young people, and it doesn't serve older people. Think of the Henry as sort of a microcosm [to demystify the] perceived barrier that exists to utilizing the university.”

AgePRIDE has seen extremely promising outcomes for participants in these programs. Program specialist Aislinn Conroy, who facilitates intergenerational programs at the center, is particularly optimistic. They have watched friendships between older and young adults form around community connection and mutual respect.

“It takes some courage to participate in a free community program with strangers,” Conroy said. “But we find in every program that they are open to connecting, and people seem to appreciate just having a free chance to connect … And at the end of the program, people share that they just never knew that people of this age group could be so relatable and that they'd have so much in common.”

AgePRIDE tentatively hopes to expand their intergenerational programs by employing other Seattle campus resources. In the meantime, they will be holding one more spring date for “In The Field” on June 16. Interested adults, young and old, can also participate in the many other upcoming events hosted by AgePRIDE.

