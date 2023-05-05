Meat me in the middle

Editor’s note: “The Joy of College Cooking” is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

One of the hottest topics when it comes to sustainable eating is how one can reconcile eating meat with its environmental impact. Personally, I am not vegetarian, and while it’s definitely something I’ve thought a lot about, becoming vegetarian is just not something that is entirely sustainable for me at this point in time.

But just because entirely cutting meat out of one’s diet isn’t practical for someone does not mean there isn’t a way to consume meat in an environmentally conscious way.

A great starting point is just to cut down on the amount of meat you eat in a week. Maybe start with doing one or two meatless days a week, or simply trying to limit the amount of red meat you consume. Simply reducing your consumption of red meat especially has tangible benefits on the environment, and gives you the opportunity to get more creative with your cooking without having to eliminate meat entirely.

One way that I have tried to reduce my consumption of meat and reframe how I view my sources of protein is by finding new recipes, specifically recipes where meat becomes the supporting actor in the dish rather than the main focus. By de-centering the prominence of meat in your diet in this way, not only are you lowering your environmental footprint, but you are also opening up the door to experiment with new sources of protein.

To put these principles into practice, this week, I made a twist on the classic pasta alla gricia, which uses beans instead of noodles. I used a recipe from Ali Slagle’s cookbook “I Dream of Dinner,” but The New York Times has a similar recipe that would be easy to adapt. All you need are two 15-ounce cans of white beans (I used the Great Northern Beans from Trader Joe’s), some pancetta, salt and pepper, and some parmesan.

After cooking the pancetta until it’s slightly crispy, add the beans and cook until they’re soft and squishable. Then, add about a cup of water and a generous amount of salt and pepper, and cook until everything has thickened. After removing the pot from the heat, stir in about half a cup of parmesan, some more pepper, and enjoy.

Frankly, this meal was delicious, quick to make, and so peppery. I can safely say that this recipe is one I will be making again. I am a huge fan of pancetta, but even without the pancetta, I think the peppery, stew-like nature of the beans would be just as good.

Additionally, there is a lot of value in understanding where your meat is coming from, and what all the different labels on the packaging mean.

According to the University of Colorado’s Environmental Center, opting for pasture-raised meat is often more environmentally friendly, as the animals are allowed to graze naturally. This means that purchasing pasture-raised meat is better both for the environment and for the welfare of the animals.

And while shopping for meat locally is not always attainable for college students, that doesn’t mean that it’s impossible to find out a bit more about where and what conditions your meat is coming from. I typically purchase organic, free range chicken thighs from Trader Joe’s, so I decided to do a bit of research about what all those words mean.

There’s a surprising amount of detail on the packaging about the conditions these chickens are raised in, and a bit of further investigation led me to read a bit more into the U.S. Department of Agriculture standards for organic livestock. Just because something is organic doesn’t mean it’s perfect, but it is reassuring to know you have the tools to understand a bit more about what goes into the meat you are consuming.

Now, for the recipe. I think a lot of college students, myself included, tend to gravitate toward chicken anyways because it’s a bit cheaper, which makes this an easy step to take. In my humble opinion, chicken is one of the easiest and most versatile meats to cook with. Since having a delicious yet simple chicken recipe on hand is both convenient and impressive, this week, I decided to fiddle around to try and come up with my own marinade.

Usually, I opt for just olive oil and a ton of salt and pepper, cooking the chicken until it’s just a bit crispy. But this week, I decided to mix paprika, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes together with several cloves of finely chopped garlic. I am a firm believer that you can never use too much garlic, so anywhere between three and six cloves is probably a safe bet.

I added a generous pour of olive oil to this mixture, and then grated in some lemon zest as well. Get creative with the spices you’re using, and trust yourself to season to taste. Harrissa and lemon would also make for a great combo, or even throwing together some teriyaki sauce.

I coated the chicken in the marinade, and then put everything in the fridge to soak up all the flavor. You could leave the chicken for a few hours if you wanted, but make sure to wait at least 30 minutes before starting to cook it.

Once the flavors have had some time to settle, you can either cook the chicken in the oven or on the stove. I opted for the oven, and roasted the chicken at 425 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes, until the chicken just cooked through.

The final product was delicious and satisfying after a long day. There’s something inherently comforting about roasted chicken, and although it wasn’t until I came to college and started cooking more for myself that I realized that chicken doesn’t always have to be dry, I haven’t looked back since.

Ultimately, what a sustainable approach to eating meat looks like is up to you as an individual, and intentionality rather than perfection is the goal. I truly believe that this is a situation where the thought is what counts, and the effort to consciously think about one’s grocery shopping habits and meat consumption really does speak volumes.

