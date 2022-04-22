More than just looks: How trees on campus contribute to biodiversity

It’s no secret that trees keep our ecosystem running. Trees capture carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and store it in their wood, helping reduce carbon emissions in the air.
What do the trees on campus do for you, besides provide beautiful scenery on your walk to class?
While the cherry blossoms are often the center of attention, the 479 other types (with 28 native species) on campus deserve just as much recognition.
If you’re not up for walking around the entire campus to locate all the trees, there are virtual Brockman Memorial Tree Tours offered by the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences. Tours show where each tree is located on campus; if you click on a specific tree, it will bring you to a page with more information, including the tree’s historical background, location, identifying features, and nativity status.
“There is a stand of cottonwoods over at the Center for Urban Horticulture by the UW Farm that I'm really fond of, despite their propensity to drop limbs when it is too hot and dry,” Eli Wheat, a lecturer in the program on the environment, said. “I love how they smell in the spring.”
In order to preserve the beautiful scenery trees bring to campus, they need to be protected. Wheat said the UW grounds maintenance team deserves recognition for keeping the trees and other plants on campus alive and healthy, despite their work often going underappreciated.
“We can advocate for and support the great work of our grounds department,” Wheat said. “UW grounds does a terrific job caring for and helping maintain the health of our diverse tree community. We can remain conscious of folks who labor with their bodies and recognize that work as skilled, challenging, and equivalent to the good work that folks within academia do with their minds. It is different work, but no less valuable to the health and function of our lives.”
If you ever see one of the grounds workers on campus, make sure to say a quick “thank you,” since they’re the ones protecting the biodiversity on campus.
My favorite tree on campus is the Weeping European White Birch, located on the southwest side of Mary Gates Hall — this is my favorite tree because it reminds me of a similar one outside of my house.
“I love birches,” UW Farm manager Perry Acworth said. “I grew up with them back East — gray birch and paper birch mostly. They are beautiful because of their bark, but back home they often become coated with glass-like frozen rain. When the wind blows it sounds like crystals clinking in a chandelier, harmoniously, musically.”
If you’re looking for something fun to do this Earth Day, there are guided in-person tree tours that take about four hours. Visit the contact page of the Brockman Memorial Tree Tour website for scheduling.
“My favorite tree is a Japanese plum, and ‘beauty' is the variety,” Acworth said. “I like it because it’s the earliest tree to bloom on the farm and has so many white blossoms — it appears like a white cloud on stilts. Volunteers can smell the sweet nectar in the air as they work in the soil, infusing the fields with a perfume-like scent.”
Today, spend some time walking around campus either alone or with friends and admire the beautiful trees that surround you. Be sure to look for the small black placards that explain how the trees are contributing to biodiversity on campus.
Reach contributing writer Marissa Rackner at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter @marissarackner.
