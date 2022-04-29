Editor’s note: “Research Feature” is a biweekly series exploring the many labs that make UW a world-renowned research university.
Many of us are familiar with Greece, either through travel, research, or the Greek mythology phase we had as a kid. Nektaria Klapaki — a lecturer in the UW Hellenic Studies Program — is a specialist in modern Greek literature and culture in both contemporary and historical contexts, and is conducting a variety of research in these areas.
A large aspect of Klapaki’s research has to do with the concept of epiphany. Historically, an epiphany referred to the manifestation of pagan gods to man, both in ancient Greek and Roman contexts, according to Klapaki. The concept was then taken up by Christianity to denote divine manifestation; beginning with the advent of romanticism, the term also gained use secularly.
“It refers to those moments where … you experience a sudden illumination, an insight — and those sudden illuminations are described by the receivers as life altering, mind-bending, time transcending moments,” Klapaki said. “So there is something very powerful about epiphanies.”
Epiphanies often give their receivers fresh perspectives about themselves or the world, as well as answer important questions. In Western culture, they are often connected with creative artists and scientists.
Klapaki is looking at how this central concept of epiphany is featured in modern Greek poetry, and is also trying to see how epiphanies are connected to different secular cults.
According to Klapaki, secular cults are a phenomenon associated with the late 18th and 19th centuries in Europe — described as a process of secularization and resacralization. As Europe began to become more secular and people left religion behind, there was an emergence of these new secular cults.
“So abstract concepts, or even political entities, are sacralized, even deified,” Klapaki said. “They’re treated as deities, as divinities, and they become recipients of cult either metaphorically speaking, but also sometimes literally speaking.”
Another aspect of Kalpaki’s research is the reception of ancient culture within the modern context.
“The relationship between modern and ancient Greece is kind of complicated,” Klapaki said. “It’s kind of a love-hate relationship, I’d say.”
Modern Greece emerged as an independent nation state from the Ottoman Empire in the 1830s through support from Western powers who drew inspiration from classical Greece. The relationship between ancient Greece and modernity was positive at this point, as it allowed the Greeks to gain their independence. Almost immediately, however, the West became disappointed in modern Greeks.
“They thought they [weren’t] as glorious as their ancestors, they [weren’t] as educated,” Klapaki said. “A number of negative stereotypes emerged at the time. So from that point onwards, the relationship is fraught with difficulties and intention, and modern Greece — to a large extent — tries to move beyond this heavy shadow of the ancient Greeks.”
Unfortunately, it has been challenging for modern Greece to move past these stereotypes. Modern Greek studies, which Klapaki specializes in, emerged in the 1960s as a way to differentiate from the classics; Klapaki hopes to further explore this complex relationship, which she says requires more discussion and analysis.
If you are interested in learning more about Greece in an interdisciplinary context, UW offers a minor in Hellenic Studies through the Jackson School of International Studies.
“Modern Greek culture is vibrant, very diverse, and modern,” Klapaki said. “There is so much more to learn from it and to study about it than to just look at it as an archive for classical Greece.”
