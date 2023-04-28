Not just another meatless Monday

Editor’s note: “The Joy of College Cooking” is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

I have been a vegetarian for the past five years, and what started as a high school dare has morphed into a way to do what little I can to help and respect the planet.

While opting out of a serving of steak is not going to reverse the actions and carbon production of the countless corporations contributing to the climate crisis, I see it as a statement and a way to make a personal change. According to the Consultative Group on International Agricultural Research, livestock contributes to 14.5% of emissions, and reducing meat consumption can reduce your carbon footprint significantly.

With all that being said, I don’t think that going vegetarian is an option for everyone, but experimenting with meatless options and incorporating more vegetarian meals into your schedule, if possible, can reduce your carbon footprint and be a way to simply eat more sustainably.

The number one question I get asked about eating plant-based is: “But how do you get your protein?” The answer is simple, since there are so many plant-based sources of protein out there. Tofu, legumes, beans, nuts, whole grains, and seeds are amazing sources of “hidden” protein.

Tofu is the love of my life, and I eat it at least twice a week — it’s a great source of protein, it’s filling, and I love the texture and versatility of its flavor. However, if you, like me, did not grow up eating it regularly, it can be a challenge to realize the true potential that it has and to even know how to cook it.

Like I said, I did not grow up eating tofu regularly, and I am, by no means, an expert in the squishy white substance. This means that it has been quite the journey of learning why certain methods are more important than others in the preparation process. That being said, tofu is one of the easiest things to prepare. It all becomes so much easier as an easy meat replacement when you learn how to press tofu.

As a meat replacement, and to get the perfect crispy texture, tofu must be pressed to squeeze out the extra water and allow any marinades to permeate the surface. Since I don’t have a tofu press, I like to put the tofu on a plate or cutting board with a lip to catch the water that comes out, and place a paper towel, as well as a heavy cutting board, plate, or baking tray on top. The top weight is the most important part and must be heavy enough to gently press down on the tofu without it crumbling underneath.

Typically, pressing tofu takes about 20 to 30 minutes, and I like to set it up and then go do some homework or study until it’s done. There are many recipes out there and ways to avoid pressing tofu if you’re in a rush, but if you are looking for a tighter structure, pressing is the way to go. It also is easy to marinate the pressed tofu overnight or even freeze prepared tofu in marinade for a quick addition to any meal.

This week, I wanted to try out a new tofu recipe with Justine Doiron’s honey coriander tofu wings. I have had a jar of ground coriander in my cupboard for the past few months, waiting to get used after I made one curry recipe and promptly forgot about it. This recipe brought out the flavor of the coriander in a way I never could have expected. I also think the sauce, if made thinner, would be an excellent homemade salad dressing. It has a sweet and sour flavor, with the warmth of the coriander and the ginger coming through.

The baking or air-frying of the tofu allows it to take on the perfect crispy texture. While it takes a little while, and you can certainly cook the tofu quicker on the stove, it doesn’t come close to the crispy, chewy outside that can be achieved by baking.

This week, I also made Melissa Clark’s New York Times recipe for an easy lentil soup. The recipe is super versatile and made for a delicious meal with a side of bread after a long day.

I topped mine with some sprigs of cilantro and some feta I had in my fridge, but you can top it with a variety of different options. To add to the sustainability theme of this quarter, I also used some homemade veggie stock, as Clark recommends.

Making veggie stock is incredibly simple and is a way to get one last use out of your food scraps. A couple of months ago, I decided I wanted to try it out and I saved as many food scraps as I could. Over the past few months, every time I finished an onion, had a carrot top, or trimmed a leek, I put the scraps into a bag in my freezer. By the time I got around to making the stock, I had almost two cups of scraps and was able to make way more stock than I had anticipated.

To make veggie stock, combine about four cups of water for every cup of scraps in a pot and then bring to a boil. Once the mixture is boiling, reduce the heat to low and simmer covered for about 30 minutes. Then, strain the mixture and save the stock. Four cups of water make a whole quart of aromatic stock.

Now, go enjoy some lovely legumes.

Reach columnist Megan Matti at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @megan_matti.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.