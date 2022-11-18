Oodles of noodles

Editor’s note: The Joy of College Cooking is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

This is a love story.

If there is one thing that you should know about me, it’s that first and foremost, I love pasta. There’s a reason noodle dishes are beloved around the world; they’re the ultimate comfort food. My favorite noodle shape is rigatoni, my favorite type of pasta is amatriciana, and quite frankly, it has become my life’s goal to master the art of making pasta.

In my quest for pasta perfection, I have learned that making basic pasta noodles from scratch is surprisingly simple. This week, I followed Alice Waters’ recipe from her cookbook “The Art of Simple Food,” but wherever you look, the general ingredients and processes don’t vary too much from recipe to recipe.

In the past, I’ve gone straight to the source for insight into the magical world of Italian home cooking and homemade pasta. By straight to the source, I mean the wealth of knowledge that’s shared by Italian nonnas on YouTube. The Pasta Grannies and their wide variety of recipes and stories are my favorite, and I can personally attest to the deliciousness of their recipes. Observing how all these Pasta Grannies work with the dough has been very useful for me while trying to pick up new techniques.

The only ingredients that you need for pasta dough are flour, eggs, and something to roll out the dough with. If you don’t have a rolling pin, don’t panic. A bottle of olive oil or wine, or even your emotional support water bottle will do the trick. You mix the eggs into the flour with a fork and then knead it until it forms a dough.

Then, wrap it up, and let it rest for at least an hour before rolling the dough out as thinly as possible to cut out some noodles. Fresh pasta boils really quickly, so about five minutes after you add your homemade noodles to water, you’ll be in the home stretch of an incredible meal.

To go with my noodles, I decided to make pesto sauce. Never having made pesto before, I was pleasantly surprised by how easy it was. All you need is basil, garlic, olive oil, parmesan cheese, and pine nuts.

The pine nuts were the only ingredient on the pricier side (an 8 ounce bag was about $10 at Trader Joe’s), but since there were plenty left over for future pesto projects, I feel like it was well worth the investment. After toasting the pine nuts, you grind them up along with the basil and other ingredients. A few minutes and a brief arm workout later, you’ve got a lovely batch of pesto.

The recipe I used required a mortar and pestle, which I don’t have, so instead I got creative by using a bowl and a jar as my makeshift tools. The final product wasn’t as vibrantly green or creamy as I was expecting, but looks can be deceiving. The flavor was incredibly fresh, with just the right amount of basil. Pesto can sometimes swing wildly between being too oily or too clumpy, but this was perfect. Truly, a 10/10 meal.

Another recipe I made this week was Alison Roman’s internet-famous shallot pasta. In my humble opinion, it’s a recipe that completely lives up to the hype, and it’s a meal that I keep coming back to.

Does slicing six to eight shallots take forever and make your eyes water so badly that you have to open a window in hopes that the fresh air helps? Yes, but the end result is well worth it.

The recipe makes enough sauce for two batches of pasta, so after putting a jar of tomato-y, shallot-y goodness into the fridge for later, make sure to give yourself a round of applause for making two meals with the effort of one.

Over the course of this week, I was struck by the depth of flavor that came with such simple ingredients, and by how soothing it was to make these recipes.

The process of making pasta by hand was very meditative, and it gave me time for some much-needed reflection and contemplation as I repeated the motions of rolling and cutting out the dough.

It’s really lovely to think about the way that techniques and recipes can travel across generations and cultures, and reminded me again of how cooking is intrinsically an act of love.

In keeping with the themes of this week, I’d like to take this opportunity to recommend one of my favorite films, the Stanley Tucci classic “Big Night,” as the perfect after-dinner entertainment.

It’s a beautiful yet melancholy movie filled with pasta and heart, and if it doesn’t put you in the mood to make some pasta and share a meal with those you love, then nothing will.

Reach columnist Kate Companion at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kate_companion.

Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.