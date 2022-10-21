Self-care and cooking for busy people

Editor’s note: The Joy of College Cooking is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

I started my week by marching into the kitchen of my apartment to inform my roommate that I had absolutely no time for anything this week except homework. About 15 minutes later, and after drinking my morning coffee, I realized that this assertion was not true. That kind of mindset is not particularly useful nor in tandem with the values of this column.

So, for this week’s column, I decided to explore what making time for cooking and self-care might look like in hopes of holding myself accountable. To anyone else who might be feeling like this quarter is off to a rough start, I want you to know that you’re not alone.

It’s important to remember that self-care meals don’t have to be fancy. This probably isn’t the week to start a several-hour cooking project or to finally learn how to make a soufflé, but in my humble opinion, being busy and stressed doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice a delicious, home-cooked meal. Eat some veggies and a form of protein, make one of your favorite cozy or nostalgic dishes, and please don’t forget to drink water.

Get some soup from the store and add pizzazz with trusty ol’ salt and pepper. I personally enjoy the Trader Joe's chicken noodle soup from the refrigerated section. To complete the meal, make some toast (if you’re feeling really fancy, get a loaf of crusty bread or a sourdough boule) and slather it with a generous amount of butter. At the end of a long day, treat yourself to some cinnamon sugar toast and take a deep breath.

As Wednesday rolled around, I began to feel the effects of the midweek slump. I told myself that I just had to power through the day, and after sitting at my desk for several hours, I decided that if I got all of my work for that day done by 8 p.m., I could make apple crisp with the leftover apples in my fridge.

The apple crisp I made was inspired by this recipe that I found on TikTok, and it did not disappoint. Not only did it use ingredients I already had in my pantry, but it came together really quickly. Within the hour, I was able to enjoy some delicious apple crisp that warmed both the body and the soul. Honestly, that apple crisp was the highlight of my day.

A note on the ingredients — you can absolutely leave out the pecans if you don’t have them (they do, however, bring a nice, elevated flavor to the dish), but the lemon is a must. I grew up squeezing lemon on the apple slices I brought to school so that they would stay fresh and crisp. The apple crisp’s bright lemon flavor brought me back to those simpler times.

As for finding the time for all of this, I like to trick myself into being productive. For example, put something in the oven, hide your phone, and focus on your homework until the timer goes off. However, my favorite thing to do is to set aside an hour or two to cook a meal with friends or roommates. It’s something to look forward to, and knowing that later in the day I can relax and laugh with a friend over dinner is a great source of motivation.

My roommate and I have both read and adored Dolly Alderton’s “Everything I Know About Love,” and decided that one evening this week we would make the mac and cheese recipe from the book and finally watch the first episode of the TV adaptation. This gave both of us something to look forward to as we powered through our readings and essay prep. After some creative metric conversions and very little effort, we were able to sit on our couch to enjoy bowls of delicious cheesy goodness — and still have enough for leftovers.

Thinking about what cooking and self-care might mean this week has reminded me that cooking is an inherently personal activity where you put your time, energy, and love into preparing food that will sustain and nourish you.

In putting aside the textbooks to focus on a meal, not only was I able to think about something other than school for a half hour, but I also felt more in tune with myself and my needs as a person, not just as a student. Those few minutes can make a huge difference in the trajectory of your week. It’s the small, intentional acts that mean the most in the end.

My final words of advice: make some apple crisp this week, and be gentle with yourself. You deserve it.

Reach columnist Kate Companion at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kate_companion.

