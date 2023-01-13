Spice up your life by trying this easy masala chickpea sandwich

Editor’s note: The Joy of College Cooking is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

I love a good sandwich. Not only are sandwiches easy to make, but they can also be so fulfilling. When I have a busy week filled with deadlines and assignments, my go-to lunch is a simple sandwich put together with random ingredients from my pantry.

This past quarter, I wanted to get more creative with the sandwiches I was making. I wanted something easy that could also be prepared ahead of time. More importantly, I wanted something flavorful and spicy. I browsed through countless Instagram reels of fun recipes (obviously drooling over each one), and took inspiration from one of my favorite vegan recipe connoisseurs: Maya Leinenbach, aka @fitgreenmind on Instagram.

I tried Leinenbach’s curried chickpea sandwich recipe and modified it based on what I liked and had available in my pantry. Very quickly, it became one of my favorite recipes of all time. It’s easy to meal prep and is packed with nutrients. I also love that this recipe utilizes South Asian spices to add a lot of flavor.

While Leinenbach’s version of this recipe is great on its own, I modified it slightly to make the chickpea filling creamier and spicier.

Most of the ingredients in this recipe can be found at Trader Joe’s and the spices can be found at a local Indian grocery store. You can also browse H Mart on the Ave for curry powder to substitute the garam masala in the recipe.

To prepare the chickpea filling, all you have to do is sauté some chopped onion and garlic in oil. You can also add red pepper flakes according to personal preference and taste. The earlier you add the flakes to the oil, the spicier the filling is. Not to mention, more flavor can be extracted this way.

Next, add a tablespoon of tomato paste (or, if you don’t have tomato paste at hand, you can even use a finely chopped tomato). Mix well, and let it cook on low heat for a minute. To this mixture, add a can of chickpeas and use a spoon or a fork to slightly mash the chickpeas. I prefer them slightly mashed so that it’s easier to spread them on toasted bread.

Mix everything together and cook for another minute or two. Now, add the spices (salt, pepper, cumin powder, paprika, and garam masala/curry powder) and mix well. While the recipe doesn’t require large quantities of the spices, you can definitely add more paprika or curry powder depending on your preference.

While the chopped parsley is optional, I highly recommend adding some because it elevates the flavors significantly. Parsley also stores for a long time, so you can also use the remainder for other meals, like pasta.

Once the chickpea filling is cooked, I like to add a little sriracha mayo to make it even creamier. If you don’t have sriracha mayo, you can either make your own by trying this easy recipe or you can use regular mayonnaise.

If you would like to add additional toppings, you can add two slices of tomato, a slice of an onion, and some chopped lettuce or spinach.

Finally, spread the chickpea filling and add the toppings to the toasted slices of your bread of choice — sourdough pairs especially well with the flavors in this recipe.

Even if you’re missing some ingredients, this recipe can still turn out great. You can experiment with different condiments and spices that are available to you, because the most important thing is that you’re having fun with it.

