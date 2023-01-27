The case for toast

Editor’s note: The Joy of College Cooking is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

I am someone who loves breakfast food, but when faced with the prospect of making breakfast on a school day, I usually opt for yogurt and a granola bar for the sheer convenience of it all. There is an interesting disconnect here, as I love nothing more than spending an hour or two on a Monday night making pierogies on a whim, but I still have to talk myself into making toast in the morning.

So, this week, I decided to shake up my usual breakfasts and make some really great pieces of toast inspired by the iconic British bears whose stories shaped my childhood: Paddington and Winnie-the-Pooh.

As the weather remains chilly with a few days of sunshine and blue skies scattered here and there, I’ve found myself thinking of the cheerful and cozy nature of these stories — and the impeccable snack choices that they featured.

Paddington and his endless supply of marmalade sandwiches is truly who I want to become, especially as I sit in Suzzallo midday with a rumbling stomach, wishing that I had packed a sandwich. I also remain convinced that I am a marmalade person even though I have only eaten marmalade approximately three times in my life, which speaks to the power of that classic. Similarly, Winnie-the-Pooh and his love of honey has always been the epitome of comfort to me.

I decided to try a variety of different toast and condiment combinations — and truth be told, a good piece of toast really can’t be beat. With your favorite bread and topping, there is something intensely comforting about biting into a piece of bread that is crunchy, warm, and flavorful.

Most importantly, I decided to set myself the challenge of making butter this week, which turned out to be a surprisingly simple and budget-friendly endeavor. All you need is heavy whipping cream and some salt. I followed this tutorial, but essentially all you have to do is make whipped cream, and then keep on whipping it until the cream looks and spreads like butter. It’s genuinely that simple.

You can make butter by simply pouring the cream into a jar and shaking it like crazy, but that takes about 20 minutes and arm strength that I, unfortunately, lack. Instead, I opted to use a handheld mixer, and the process took about 10 minutes from start to finish.

Pour a pint of heavy whipping cream into a bowl, add salt to taste, and then go to town. Patience is key — you’ll know that you’re close to the final product when some water starts to appear at the bottom of the bowl. Drain the liquid, and eventually everything will come together and look recognizably like butter.

I also made a quick and easy jam that only took about half an hour. As a disclaimer, this is a jam that will keep for about a week in the fridge, because I wanted to avoid the process of sterilizing and sealing jars and jars of jam entirely.

To make this singular jar of jam, I mixed a small bag of frozen berries together with the juice of a lemon and ¾ cup of brown sugar together in a pot. Bring the mixture to a boil, and then let it simmer until it starts to thicken and looks spreadable and jam-like, making sure to stir it every once in a while.

Adjust the flavoring to taste, and when you think it is jammy enough, it probably is — this isn’t strictly an official jam, so there are no wrong answers.

The sky's the limit when it comes to toppings for toast. I decided to keep it simple this week and just used a variety of butter, spreads, and jams, but adding fruit, cinnamon, or whatever savory flavors you prefer are also great options.

The end goal of toast is to be easy to put together yet utterly delicious and cozy. If you could enjoy it while drinking some tea at home or while hustling to class in the morning, you’re on the right track.

I slathered one piece of toast with copious amounts of the homemade butter and added a sprinkling of flaky sea salt. For another piece, I did a layer of butter and then drizzled some honey on top, which was delightful. Another toast was slathered in marmalade, and then yet another with lemon curd from Trader Joe’s and the homemade jam.

All were delicious, but my favorite toasts this week were a toss-up between the classic butter and sea salt combination and the toast with marmalade. The marmalade was citrusy with a subtle sweetness, and paired really well with the sourdough loaf. If you’ve been looking for a sign to try marmalade, this is it.

In conclusion, my love for toast has been rekindled, and I can safely say that like Paddington, I, too, am a marmalade fan.

