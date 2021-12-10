The epic finale

Editor’s note: “Grow As You Go” is a weekly column chronicling the flora of UW and its impact on mental health and overall well-being.
I’m going to be honest, this quarter was extremely difficult. Between being back in-person for the first time in two years, taking 20 credits (which I don’t recommend), and finding the time to take care of myself, things were hard to manage. Still, in a sense I’m almost nostalgic for something that isn’t even over yet. I’ve learned a lot this quarter, like an almost unbelievably mind-blowing amount, and with this learning came huge growth in all areas of my life.
I learned that virtual plants do not have the same psychologically soothing effects as real ones, but can be fun to grow nonetheless. I learned that plants themselves have so much to offer. They are unique organisms that can regulate light and temperature to protect themselves, and can thrive in almost any situation.
I learned that in the long term, nature has memory, and what we do now will affect what happens to it in the future. I learned that as humans we can genetically modify plants to aid both them and us (I mean how cool is that), and that plants have untapped potential that researchers haven’t even begun to fully grasp.
I learned that simply being outside does help both physical and mental health, and that being intentionally outside for a reason other than walking to class is important. I also learned that taking breaks is necessary, and that doing something fun is an absolute must in the chaos that is the quarter system.
I learned that it is valuable to prioritize the relationships you want to build and see thrive, because having a support system is undoubtedly beneficial to one’s mental health. My friends helped me focus on my goals and figure out what would help me get there rather than limit me. They were also there to joke around with me when I needed a pick-me-up.
I’ve learned that mental health needs to be prioritized even when it feels like the most difficult task. Reaching out for help and asking for what you need is something to be proud of.
I hope that you were able to learn something along with me this quarter, and that what I wrote helped you in some way. Plants don’t just suddenly sprout to their maximum potential the second they are planted. These things take time and care, and I’m realizing that each of us needs that same time and care as well. To grow as you go takes time, but in the end it is absolutely worth it.
