The green and red flags of dating apps

Dating apps are full of green and red flags, and aspects of someone’s profile can make or break it. This week, I dove deeper into who messages first, whether people lie to their dating app matches, and what students consider to be green and red flags. I had 53 responses this week, with 13 men, one transmasc/nonbinary person, one nonbinary person, and 38 women.
In terms of who messages first, every man that used dating apps that filled out the survey said that he messages first (at least sometimes). There seems to be an unwritten expectation that men should message first, yet with apps such as Bumble that require women to reach out first, this concept of chivalry may be evolving.
The next survey question was about lying to dating app matches, and to be honest, I thought that I would have a significantly different answer pool. A whopping two people said that yes, they do lie to their dating app matches (one man, one woman), while nine people said that they sometimes lie to their dating app matches (seven women, two men).
When asked what they lie about, the most common answer was their interests. One woman said “If they want to meet up and I'm not on the same page, I’ll come up with an excuse,” while another said “I mean I guess if I ever did it would be for my safety.”
The overwhelming majority of people said that they do not lie to their dating app matches (36 people), which poses the question, are people really that honest to their matches? Or, were they lying to me instead?
The next question on my survey focused on green flags, which I described as something that makes someone automatically match with the other person. The general answers revolved around physical characteristics, such as those found in their photos or what information they could get from the other person’s profile. “I mean when it comes to dating apps, it’s all about appearances,” one man said. “If someone is very attractive I will automatically try to match with them.”
One woman put her green flag as “something that's noteworthy. Catching a fish [or] playing mediocre guitar is not noteworthy. Having a patent [or] owning a self-made video game company is noteworthy.”
Humor was also a significant green flag; respondents liked when a person was funny, but also when they put effort into their profile. There were also quite a few people that said they were looking for someone genuine who puts effort into the conversation.
On the other end of the spectrum, there were also common trends that people named as red flags — I could tell people were really passionate about their answers. Common red flags included being politically conservative, posting fish pictures, only looking for hookups, having no bio, and the wondrous line of “6 ft cause it matters.” One bisexual woman flat out said her red flag was “men.”
A couple of the women broke down their answers into red flags and explanations. One wrote, “‘Here for a good time, not a long time.’ So basically you don't think about consequences.” Another said “‘If you have questions, just ask’ or ‘The most riskiest thing I've done is be on this dating app.’ Basically shows that they are low-effort people.” A third respondent said “‘Looking for a girl who doesn’t take herself too seriously.’ Automatically makes me think you just don’t take women seriously, republican or libertarian *vibes* … you know, they don’t even have to be explicit about it sometimes.”
If you’re like me and all these red and green flags are making you want to wave the white flag, maybe switch it up a bit. Valentine's Day may be right around the corner, but maybe that's all the time you need to find the right person.
