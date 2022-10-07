The Joy of College Cooking: An introduction

Editor’s note: The Joy of College Cooking is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

From making Alison Roman’s apple galette in the Oak Hall kitchen with a bottle of olive oil as a rolling pin, to frothing milk with a fork to make a latte, we have figured out new ways to navigate cooking and baking with limited supplies over the past year. Through this column, we hope to impart some of the lessons we have learned along the way — all the mistakes, as well as the surprising successes.

Kate Companion:

I’ve always loved baking, but the world of cooking things that weren’t cookies or pancakes seemed distant and unapproachable. After watching Samin Nosrat’s Netflix series “Salt Fat Acid Heat,” and seeing just how palpable her joy for food and cooking was, I truly felt inspired to start learning to cook for myself. Flash forward four years, and here we are, with a constantly growing cookbook collection and a love for flaky sea salt.

During my years here at UW, I’ve realized just how much I love the process of cooking for myself, and how it’s made me a more patient, engaged, and thoughtful person. While it’s relaxing and fulfilling to cook for myself, it becomes a truly joyful experience once I can share what I’ve made with my loved ones.

This year, I’m living in an apartment, but even during my time in the dorms, I was shocked by all the recipes that could be made with just one pot, one pan, and a tiny cookie sheet. I felt immensely better after a long day with the knowledge that my dinner choices were no longer limited to whatever the dining hall was offering.

That is not to say that these cooking adventures were all smooth sailing. Cakes overflowed in the oven, jars of olive oil were spilled across the floor, expired milk was used, and ingredient substitutions were made without rhyme or reason. But at the end of the day, what mattered was that I had fun and proved to myself that delicious food is not contingent on fancy equipment or lots of space.

One go-to meal that I like to make is an easy garlic pasta. There are just a few ingredients, and it comes together really quickly. Plus, you can throw in whatever other ingredients you might have that you want to use up. It’s delicious and low-effort, and whenever I eat it, I can almost imagine that I’m somewhere on the Italian coast instead of in Seattle trying to get through a mountain of homework.

Megan Matti:

Like many people, cooking seems to have always been a part of my life. In particular, I have found that baking can be a personal comfort in times of stress and a way to connect with the food I eat. Whether it was making cookies with my dad when I was two, or embarking on pioneer-themed baking challenges with my best friend in fourth grade, I have been taught to embrace the challenges that come with baking, and the fun that can be had in the process.

In college, it has often been challenging to find time to cook, and yet when I do, I have always found solace in the feeling of dough as I knead it, the sound of an oven timer, and the warmth of bread fresh out of the oven. Living in the dorms with limited materials certainly put a damper on some of my baking endeavors, but I have been able to find certain creative solutions — many of which I hope to share in this column.

Since cooking is a retreat and a comfort for me, I hope that this column will inspire others to take some time to nourish themselves and find similar consolation in cooking. Kate and I both have a varied experience of cooking in the dorms, in apartments, and even in my personal favorite, the Oak Hall kitchen.

My favorite thing to make is a simple focaccia. It may seem challenging at first to make your own bread, but the results are delicious. I have personally made focaccia in two different dorm kitchens, kneading the dough on my desk — a method I can not fully recommend. This is the perfect bread to have for breakfast, a snack, on the side of some soup, and anything in between.

This quarter, we will explore all the ins and outs of college cooking, from creating baking challenges for ourselves and examining grocery options, to exploring what sustainable eating might look like for students and sharing recipes.

Our friendship was founded on a mutual love of The Great British Baking Show and Julia Child. As college students, we understand first-hand the challenges and limitations that come with college cooking, as well as all the potential for creativity and fun.

We look forward to writing this column, and would love to hear some of your input on what you would like to see this quarter. If you have any recipes, particular challenges, or cooking tips you want to know more about, let us know by filling out this Google Form.

Bon appetit!

