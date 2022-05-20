Editor’s note: “Research Feature” is a biweekly series exploring the many labs that make UW a world-renowned research university.
The User Empowerment Lab, spearheaded by Alexis Hiniker, examines human responses to technological design and is working to design alternative solutions aligned with human well-being.
According to Hiniker, an associate professor at the iSchool, autonomy is a fundamental need. Humans want the ability to control their own lives and the experiences they have, but the attention economy makes this difficult, thereby influencing a person’s well-being.
“We talk about what we call the ‘30 minute ick factor,’ which is just a feeling of disgust that people have when they look up and realize they’ve been on social media or online for about 30 minutes and they didn’t really mean to be there, and they’re not really sure why they’re spending their time that way,” Hiniker said.
Certain designs are more apt to influence users and keep their attention. This can appear in multiple different ways and can be done in varying degrees of subtlety.
“There’s a class of designs called dark patterns, which are common patterns of designing interfaces and applications to get people to behave a certain way that benefits the developers at the expense of the user,” Hiniker said.
An example of a dark pattern is buying airline tickets; when buying tickets online, optional trip insurance will sometimes automatically be added to the overall price. This may confuse buyers into thinking they have to pay for insurance to continue with their purchase, which is not the case.
According to Hiniker, these manipulative designs show up frequently in children’s apps, especially those that involve parasocial relationships, or relationships with on-screen characters. These apps allow companies to emotionally manipulate children and encourage them to buy products within the app, spending more time online than they previously would have.
“So it’ll say something like, ‘Oh, your buddy really wants you to come back and play,’ taking advantage of the kid's connection to characters in a game,” Hiniker said. “Or [the app will] tell them, ‘This character really wants you to buy these ingredients to make a smoothie,’ and then those purchases happen to be in-app purchases that aren’t free.”
Some games also grab attention more than others due to pacing. Runner-style games such as Subway Surfers — where a user must be actively engaged with their character — seizes users’ attention more than games where they can leave their devices and return to the same place within the game.
“The way you design the pacing and the control of a game can change people’s interactions with those who are around them,” Hiniker said. “If a game is responsive to the user’s behavior, then people are more likely to respond to others around them.”
One of the biggest things individuals value in their technology usage is whether or not they feel the time invested will transcend the instance of usage, according to Hiniker. In this sense, learning something new or accomplishing a task will be more worthwhile to many users compared to mindlessly scrolling through social media.
However, shifting the focus toward technological pursuits that individuals feel are worthwhile is more difficult than one would think, Hiniker said. While newer options such as lockout tools and timers are becoming more prevalent, Hinniker believes these functions aren’t truly helpful.
“People’s sense that they’re overusing products isn’t just about their own personal failings and self control, it’s about these systemic designed factors that are trying to erode and undermine their self control as much and as often as possible,” Hiniker said. “So making the solution to the problem an individual solution isn’t really sufficient … what we need is top-down, systemic-level change [in] the way we design our products.”
Reach columnist Taylor Bruce at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9
