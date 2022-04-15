The human body has the ability to heal itself, however, not to the extent of other organisms. Other vertebrates can regenerate entire limbs or bodily structures when they are lost.
The Wills Lab performs research on tadpoles and frogs to determine the basis for tissue regeneration. According to Andrea Wills, an assistant professor of biochemistry and the principal investigator for the lab, the driving question of the facility is to understand why humans are not successful at regenerating structures.
The lab uses tadpoles, because they are highly regenerative beings. They can regenerate bodily structures that humans cannot, such as the heart, central nervous system tissue, and limbs. As tadpoles grow into frogs, they lose much of their regenerative capabilities.
“[It’s] an opportunity within the same animal to compare a regenerative and non-regenerative condition, and hopefully learn molecular and cellular strategies that would allow you to recover regenerative capability,” Wills said.
One benefit to using tadpoles is that they are easy to find in large quantities. One frog can lay up to 5,000 eggs in one sitting. The average amount is 1,000 eggs, which is more than enough to perform a study. In three days, the tadpoles grow tails that can be used in the lab’s research, according to Wills.
“The tails contain a lot of different tissues,” Wills said. “They have a spinal cord in them, so they have central nervous system tissue and muscle and blood vessels and skin, and so most of what we do is just clip the tip of the tail off — that contains all of those tissue types — and then we watch it regenerate.”
According to Wills, the tadpole can survive losing its tail and still be able to swim, as well as anything else it would normally do without the tip of its tail.
Sometimes the lab uses tadpoles that are a bit older. As tadpoles age, they stop relying on the yolk they had as an embryo as a maternal energy source and begin to feed themselves.
“That’s a major metabolic transition in the tadpole, and so we’ve been interested in the impact that has on regenerative capability, because we see when they’re making that transition [that] they stop being able to regenerate for a little while,” Wills said.
To analyze the samples from the tadpoles, the team collects RNA from regenerating tissues to determine which genes are expressed. The lab also examines stains antibodies with fluorescent dye to see where particular proteins show up. Additionally, lab workers look at which metabolites show up in each stage of the tadpole’s life.
Recently, the team has been interested in metabolic reprogramming within the tadpoles.
“If you want to make new tissue, you have to do that out of stuff,” Wills said. “Just broadly speaking, where do you get the carbon from in order to build new cell membranes? Where do you get the nucleotides from that [that] you will need in order to create new DNA and RNA?”
While there are other treatments, such as stem cell transplants, available for humans, the most effective form of healing would be to have our cells go through a regeneration process. Luckily, some regeneration is possible in humans and occurs in the embryonic stage.
“We have that capability, it’s just a matter of figuring out what the right regulatory events are to coax it back out of the cells that are there,” Wills said.
Perhaps Wills Lab will soon find the answer to regeneration, but for now, humans will have to settle for watching tadpoles transform into frogs and learning from that.
Reach columnist Taylor Bruce at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9
