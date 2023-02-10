Warm food for cold winter days

Editor’s note: “The Joy of College Cooking” is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

Dreary days like these always make me think of the British literature classics that really emphasize the weather — I’m talking about the stormy weather and wild winds in the Brontë novels and Shakespeare plays. Winter is still very much here, and the persistence of this cold weather has left me dreaming about warm and hearty meals, the kind of foods I imagine the Bennet family in “Pride and Prejudice” eating at Longbourn.

So, this week, I decided to make a vegetarian shepherd’s pie. I’m not vegetarian myself, but I have wanted to expand my horizons when it comes to cooking vegetarian recipes.

The pie sounded hearty and delicious with mushrooms, potatoes, and lentils as the star ingredients. It’s a meal that manages to be incredibly cozy, while also being full of protein, which is always a nice treat.

This recipe called for a moderate number of ingredients, but luckily, many of them were pantry staples or things you would be able to use in a multitude of other recipes throughout the week.

The recipe also called specifically for French lentils, but I am not a lentil connoisseur and was not willing to scour the U-District grocery stores in search of this specific lentil. I ended up using whatever lentils were in stock at Trader Joe’s, and the dish still turned out great.

After this week, shepherd's pie might be my new favorite comfort food. Despite requiring a bit of multitasking in the beginning, this recipe wasn’t challenging to make and didn’t take a ridiculous amount of time.

All the chopping of vegetables and stirring of pots was really calming, and offered a great opportunity to listen to music and debrief the day with my roommate. Once everything was put together, the pie baked for a quick 30 minutes and then was ready to eat.

The final product was not particularly photogenic, but the taste made up for that. My pie was incredibly rich and flavorful, and slightly cheesy too, which was a pleasant surprise. Ending my long Monday with this meal was truly wonderful, and left me feeling relaxed and prepared to tackle the rest of the week.

There were also a ton of leftovers, which means I will be eating shepherd’s pie for the rest of the week, and I’m not mad about it. Ultimately, I think that this is a great meal to make and share with friends, but also great to make for yourself in advance of a busy week.

I also made a hearty loaf of bread to enjoy for breakfasts and snacks this week. The recipe I chose was for a Guinness brown bread, which means that it is targeted for the 21 and older crowd. If you are under 21 and still want to make brown bread, this recipe from King Arthur Baking is also delicious and alcohol-free.

Most of these ingredients are pantry staples, except for buttermilk. In the past, buttermilk has been one of those ingredients that I end up buying for a specific recipe, but not using up completely. In order to avoid wasting food and money, I tend to make my own buttermilk by adding some white vinegar or lemon juice to normal milk. That’s what I did for this recipe, and I have yet to notice a massive difference in taste.

Apparently, this week was the week of making recipe substitutions left and right. The recipe called for whole wheat flour, and after making a trip to the store for that ingredient alone and it not being there, I took it as a sign to just use all-purpose flour. I don’t know if this is particularly advisable for all recipes, but somehow, this one turned out just fine.

Ultimately, the bread had a lovely taste with a tiny hint of sweetness. The structure was a bit more delicate than probably intended because of my flour substitution. However, I didn’t mind that the bread was a bit more cake-like in texture, and it was a recipe that I will absolutely be making again.

To complete the coziness of this week, I recommend making constant cups of tea. Recently, I’ve been loving mugs of slightly milky black tea. But if English breakfast isn’t your cup of tea (apologies for the pun), hibiscus tea has also been a recent favorite. It’s such a fun, pink color and has a bright, cheerful taste that adds a bit of sunshine to even the dreariest February days.

