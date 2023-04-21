Young, scrappy, and hungry

Editor’s note: The Joy of College Cooking is a weekly column dedicated to food and the cooking experiences of college students.

The question of sustainability is one that goes hand in hand with cooking as we grapple with the impacts of our consumption and what that means for the environment. Although, it is worth noting that, as individuals, we are simply a drop in the ocean — and that combating climate change also has to happen on a systemic and institutional level — there are many ways that we can try and incorporate principles of sustainability into our daily cooking and grocery shopping routines.

This quarter, we are going to explore several of the ways that we, as college students, can try and cook more sustainably, starting with the question of: what the heck to do with food scraps?

Speaking from experience, thinking about your personal eating habits and shopping tendencies is a great place to start considering areas to incorporate sustainability into your cooking. Only buying what you need, and using ingredients up before replenishing them, helps to eliminate food waste from the get-go, and also helps you begin to think about your personal pantry staples. Not only does this feel adult-y, but it might also help to alleviate some of the chaos of grocery shopping along the way.

I know that I am a bit of an impulsive shopper, and sometimes bite off more than I can chew when doing my weekly grocery run (pun partially intended). Therefore, my next piece of advice would be to simply use up what you have in your refrigerator, making sure that the produce or the sour cream you might have purchased with a specific recipe in mind finds its way into some other dishes.

As a way to put these principles to practice, this week, I made avgolemono, a Greek lemon and chicken soup. This is a recipe I had wanted to try for a long time, and it just so happened to use up a bunch of produce in my fridge that I was otherwise unsure of what to do with.

Some of the carrots were a little gnarly, and the celery had seen better days, but all of it was usable and delicious nonetheless. My rule of thumb is that as long as something isn’t too slimy or too smelly, it’s probably fine. Not only that, but soups are the perfect recipes to fiddle around with, substituting in whatever alliums or root vegetables you have lying around.

This particular recipe called for a bunch of green onions, which I happened to have on hand. In keeping with the theme of sustainability, green onions are truly the gift that keeps on giving. If you chop off the small, rooted portion of the onion and place it in water, you can keep growing onions practically for infinity. It’ll save you a buck down the line, and save a few onions from the landfill.

While chopping all the veggies did take a while, the soup came together very quickly once all the prep work was finally done. I drizzled some olive oil on top and added a few sprigs of dill to the final product for pizzazz, eventually serving it alongside some homemade pita bread and tzatziki.

The lemon added a brightness and extra sparkle to the dish, and it was somehow both comforting and refreshing at the same time, which is rare for a soup. You heard it here first, folks: avgolemono is the soup of the summer.

However, even when one is able to make the most of all their ingredients, it is inevitable that some amount of food is going to be thrown out. Growing up in my suburban Pacific Northwest bubble, the ability to compost is something that I have taken for granted, but my current apartment doesn’t offer a yard waste collection service. This has left me feeling very conflicted and slightly guilty about what to do with some of the “waste” scraps.

Regardless, that is part of the beauty of food scraps. Their multipurpose nature means that even if you don’t want to incorporate them into a recipe or have an easy way of composting, you’re still able to put them to use.

For example, I can’t start my day without making a cup of very strong coffee, which means that I throw away a shocking amount of used coffee grounds. However, I have recently started to repurpose some of those coffee grounds into fertilizer to help sustain my small army of houseplants. There are many ways to do this, like diluting the grounds in water to make a liquid fertilizer, or simply sprinkling them lightly on top of the soil. Both me and my plants are happier, and my apartment continues to smell ever so slightly of coffee; there are no downsides.

Or, if you’re a fan of avocado toast and also of moderately ambitious craft projects, you can make an easy pink dye out of avocado pits. It’s a process that takes some patience, but the gist of it is simply boiling the pits for an hour or so, and then letting your fabric or t-shirt soak in the liquid overnight.

I did this a few summers ago and surprisingly, it worked quite well, turning the fabric the loveliest shade of light pink. You can also dye fabric with onion skins, and although I have yet to try this myself, it is definitely up next on my crafting agenda.

Ultimately, there are a lot of ways to make the most of your food scraps, and inspiration lies all around. Between conversations with my friends and blogs like PlantYou, I’ve found myself more excited than daunted to try and cook more sustainably, albeit step by step.

