Casual community: Stage Notes faces the pandemic

Founded in 2011, the UW’s only musical theater RSO, Stage Notes, was about to celebrate its ninth anniversary last spring. According to James Kunetz, the community engagement officer, plans for a gala were in the works. Attendees were going to get dressed up, share some refreshments, and enjoy performances paying tribute to past shows.
Sadly, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic upended these plans. With no easy way to transfer their closely collaborative performances online, Stage Notes has arguably faced some of the greatest challenges of any RSO trying to function in a mostly virtual environment.
What has become increasingly clear, however, is that the flexible and supportive nature of their community has helped Stage Notes remain active and motivated throughout the many disappointments they’ve faced in the past year.
According to their Facebook page, Stage Notes is a fully student-run group “committed to providing students with a chance to be part of the cast, production staff, or technical team for a musical, no matter their level of experience in the performing arts.” The RSO produces two musicals each year and runs a variety of smaller productions and club events, according to their bio.
In a joint interview with Kunetz, Stage Notes secretary Talia Kertsman said that the club finds new members through its annual Dawg Daze event, other informal social events, and the shows themselves.
Kunetz and Kertsman think what makes Stage Notes so inviting is its casual, low-pressure environment.
“We like having the flexibility, we like having people just come in when they want to, when they're engaged and they're excited to be doing it,” Kunetz said. “And there’s very little stress, there’s very little toxic competition, and I think this system really works because, [in] the end, it just feels like people have a place that they can go, always.”
Sophomore Molly Anders said she fell in love with Stage Notes while performing in their show “Company” during her freshman year.
“College is really scary when you’re first moving here, so to have something grounding that I knew I loved and I knew I was good at, it was really nice to be able to have that outlet,” Anders said.
Those who aren’t performing still have a place in the Stage Notes community. According to Kertsman, the club could use the help of every type of student, from orchestra instrumentalists to tech operators, and even directors and backstage organizers.
With this demand for diverse skill sets comes opportunities for students to uncover hidden talents.
“You don’t have to be confined to the thing that you’re used to doing,” Kunetz said. “You can just give something a whirl and, who knows, you might be amazing.”
During the pandemic, the club has had to face the discouraging reality that the experience of musical theater is extremely difficult to replicate online.
Recognizing their technical limitations, the club pivoted from their planned “Mamma Mia” production last spring to a cabaret-style “ABBA Night.” Performers recorded themselves singing and dancing to ABBA songs, many of which are included in the “Mamma Mia” soundtrack.
Even a small project like this was hard to pull off, and not just because of the audio and video logistics.
“It’s also difficult ... [for] people [to] get the energy that’s required to be on stage and perform when you’re stuck in your house [and] you’re not changing your location,” Kunetz said. “I think an underrated element of theatre that I’ve realized in this is that the space is so important. And if you can’t gather in that space it’s just super difficult.”
Other events have worked better online, like the Halloween-themed art night and a few game nights held on Zoom last quarter. Stage Notes also runs a quarterly open-mic event, “Sign Up and Sing,” where club members gather virtually to watch and cheer on recorded musical performances from volunteers, Kunetz said. The next event is Feb. 19, and you don’t have to be a member of the club to participate.
Meanwhile, the club officers have been thinking about what lies ahead. Kertsman said that they’ve been wondering how best to retain newcomers’ interest until in-person engagement becomes possible again. At the same time, it’s been difficult to make any plans amid the looming uncertainties of the pandemic.
Kunetz said there have been discussions on possible ways a show could happen, such as having the performers wear masks, or teaching music and choreography online and live-streaming shows instead of performing for a live audience. But safety comes first, and until the COVID-19 guidelines are relaxed, Stage Notes won’t be able to run an actual production, Kunetz said.
Anders, for her part, was supposed to direct the show “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” this coming spring. The hope is that Stage Notes will be able to run the show next year, Kertsman said.
Through it all, a strong community bond has helped the club survive a pandemic that’s robbed it of a stage.
“The trust and the vulnerability that you have with people in theater is really unique, and [so is] the time you spend with them,” Kertsman said. “We want to make sure that can be sustained for anyone in the future.”
Reach writer Julia Park at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thejuliastory
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.