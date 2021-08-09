‘From Hiroshima to Hope’ reflects on 76 years of healing and promotes disarmament at Green Lake

The day this article is live will mark 76 years since an atomic bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, Japan, resulting in approximately 75,000 civilian deaths. The preceding Friday, August 6, was 76 years after an atomic bomb devastated the city of Hiroshima, Japan and killed an estimated 150,000 civilians. These figures represent families and friends abruptly torn apart in the throes of war, with a lasting impact on the survivors of these atrocities. Their stories — interwoven with threads of a shared human experience in the face of adversity — inspired a group of Seattle-based volunteers to remember and reflect on these atrocities every year at Green Lake Park.
“From Hiroshima to Hope” has been held annually at Green Lake since 1984, with the exception of 2020 — where instead volunteers recorded a film to commemorate the disaster from a distance.
Stan Shikuma, a board member on the planning committee for “From Hiroshima to Hope” and taiko player with Seattle Kokon Taiko, detailed his involvement with the event.
“Kind of a precursor to the ‘From Hiroshima to Hope’ event in the early ‘80s, I think it was ‘83 or ‘84 where we decided we should do a Hiroshima memorial program and asked Mike Lowry to be the keynote speaker,” Shikuma said. “We did that at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church and got about 300 to 400 people, pretty much all Japanese Americans, largely nisei (second-generation Japanese-Americans).”
Lawrence Matsuda, an award-winning poet and a speaker at “From Hiroshima to Hope,” recounted his experience during World War II.
“If you were in my family during World War II, you were either in the Minidoka, Idaho war relocation center — that was a concentration center — or you were in Hiroshima waiting to be nuked,” Matsuda said.
The bombing of Hiroshima created a ripple effect that impacted more than just the civilians directly harmed by the nuclear bomb. Nancy Dickeman, secretary of the planning committee for “From Hiroshima to Hope,” found herself interconnected with the atomic bomb because she grew up in Hanford — only miles away from the site where plutonium to create the bomb was tested.
“It seems like a potential link, but one of our daughters was born with immune-deficiencies, and that can be linked to the epigenetic effects [of nuclear radiation],” Dickeman said. “It’s really an odd place to come from.”
Although everyone had a different reason for joining “From Hiroshima to Hope,” the lantern floating festival allowed communities beyond those directly affected by the Hiroshima bombing to come together and pave the way for a future free of nuclear weapons.
Mary Hanson, president of the planning committee for “From Hiroshima to Hope,” was in utero during the bombing of Hiroshima. Her intimate familiarity with one of the worst atrocities in human history inspired her to become a peace activist.
“By having nuclear weapons, we are in a continual state of threat,” Hanson said. “We continually threaten the rest of the world and say ‘Do what we want or we will possibly use nuclear weapons against you.’”
Hanson noted that the United States has threatened countries with nuclear weapons at least 23 times. These threats were matched with the testing of nuclear weapons, and later missiles, on the Marshall Islands during the Cold War.
“It’s killing us,” Hanson said.
“From Hiroshima to Hope” is another way to gently nudge at the question of why countries like the United States still possess nuclear weapons. The lantern floating ceremony is more than a commemoration of those who lost their lives in Hiroshima — lanterns inscribed with calligraphy reading 平和 (peace) and 希望 (hope) are a manifestation of the tenacity of activists like Hanson to fight for a future where her successors can know a world without nuclear weapons.
“The event speaks for itself,” Hanson said. “I feel this is the time in the year when the antinuclear voice comes out of the shadows and really makes this statement that nuclear weapons cannot be continued into the future. Because if they are used again, it will be much worse than Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and I don’t think human society will survive.”
Reach writer Julie Emory at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @JulieEmory2
