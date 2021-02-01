UW School of Law professor Jacqueline McMurtrie gives 44th annual faculty lecture on wrongful convictions and the innocence movement

Jacqueline McMurtie — the UW Betts, Patterson and Mines Professor Emerita of Law — was chosen to give the 44th annual University Faculty Lecture on Thursday, Jan. 28. The lecture, “Stand With the Innocent: Wrongful Convictions and Criminal Justice Reform,” centered on the work of the Washington Innocence Project, which McMurtie founded under the name Innocence Project Northwest in 1997 as the country’s second innocence organization.
The non-profit organization’s staff, students, and pro bono partners work together to overturn wrongful convictions. With the support of donors, the Washington Innocence Project has exonerated 15 individuals and freed nine others.
Before joining the UW faculty, McMurtie represented clients as a public defender. At the time she left this position, McMurtie said that “wrongful convictions were considered an anomaly,” and only one case in the country was known to have led to an exoneration through the use of DNA testing. How the courts address this miscarriage of justice depends on the context, but McMurtie asserted that wrongfully incarcerated individuals are rarely compensated in any adequate way for the suffering they and their families have endured.
“Almost every case involves an uphill battle, and years of litigation, to achieve justice,” McMurtie said in an email. “Only 35 states have compensation laws, and the monetary amount varies from state-to-state. It is never adequate to make an exoneree, and his or her family, whole. Many exonerees, after fighting to obtain their freedom, have to engage in another court battle to obtain compensation.”
According to McMurtie, the national average for years spent on an exoneration case by an innocence organization is 7.5 years. McMurtie said the most time she’s ever spent on a single case is 10 years.
Beyond its commitment to fighting on behalf of innocent people who are incarcerated, the Washington Innocence Project advocates for legislative reforms that will improve witness identification processes and the availability of post-conviction DNA testing, among other facets of the criminal justice system.
In the lecture, McMurtie stated that 2,710 exonerations have occurred since 1989, totaling more than 24,600 years lost in prison. She said that the growing rate of wrongful convictions is the result of a plethora of factors, including mistaken witness identifications, perjury or false accusations, false confessions, false or misleading forensic evidence, and, in 54% of cases, official misconduct, such as witness tampering or evidence fabrication.
The professor’s lecture went into detail on two cases taken on by the Washington Innocence Project.
Larry Davis and Alan Northrop were charged with rape, burglary, and kidnapping in 1993 after a victim was encouraged by police to make identifications. The men reached out to McMurtie’s organization in 2000 and were exonerated in 2010 through the use of post-conviction DNA testing . Although the state argued it had prosecuted the cases “professionally,” additional official misconduct was unearthed in post-exoneration lawsuits filed by Davis and Northrop.
Lester Griffin was convicted of burglary and assault in 2009 and sentenced to nearly 24 years in prison after an offender identified by the victim named Griffin as his accomplice. The Washington Innocence Project was able to uncover evidence of official misconduct, including false statements made under oath by the lead detective in separate proceedings, leading to the conviction being overturned. Although innocent of the crime, Griffin was persuaded to make a plea deal in order to secure his eventual release.
Speaking on these cases, McMurtie said that the risk of official misconduct can be reduced through commitments to open file policies; the recording of identification procedures, witness interviews, and interrogations; and by upholding accountability through disciplinary courses of action.
Still, in McMurtie’s experience, there are actors in the criminal justice system — ranging from prosecutors to defense attorneys — who find themselves in an ethical quagmire when actively denying or ignoring the fact that a wrongful conviction has occurred.
“Everyone working within the criminal system needs to acknowledge the system is not perfect. People make mistakes, and everyone has an obligation to assess and investigate whether or not that happened in any particular case,” McMurtie said. “It’s also important for prosecutors, judges and defense lawyers to educate themselves about wrongful convictions and to implement procedures in their respective offices to reduce the number of wrongful convictions.”
According to McMurtie, the Washington Innocence Project is working to increase public awareness and educate people on the community-level ramifications stemming from wrongful convictions. The organization holds presentations and events and uses social media outreach to motivate participation in legislative advocacy and reform efforts.
Concluding her lecture, McMurtie drew a connection between criminal justice and racial justice, arguing that any approach to the former must recognize the country’s racialization of criminality and the resulting inequalities in our justice system.
In answering a question posed by an attendee as to why most clients of the Washington Innocence Project have been white, despite statistics demonstrating Black Americans are exonerated at higher rates, McMurtie admitted the possibility of bias in the organization’s screening of applicants.
“The Washington Innocence Project and Innocence Network can do more to live by the principles we espouse,” McMurtie said in the lecture.
