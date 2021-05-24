‘Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem’ dissects the U.S. judicial system

On May 19, the Social Justice Film Institute partnered with Fix Democracy First and the Meaningful Movies Project to screen Robert Greenwald’s film “Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem,” accompanied by a post-panel discussion. The webinar, hosted by Barb Stuebing, invited local Black activists Kendrick Washington and Anwar Peace to review the film and share their experiences with systemic racism in America.
“Racially Charged” explores the racial prejudices in the U.S. misdemeanor system, which has led to the unjust deaths of Black Americans. The film dispels the misinformed statistics that claim systemic racism does not exist in modern times by juxtaposing historical and contemporary racial discourse.
“You really begin to realize that Jim Crow is still very much alive,” Washington said. “It has just recast itself in a different form; the name keeps shifting. The N-word was acceptable, and now what they’ve done is changed that to ‘criminal’ or to ‘felon,’ but it means the same thing. As the documentary pointed out, [the Black community] are the ones intentionally targeted by these practices.”
The documentary emphasizes how Black Americans only make up about 13.4% of the U.S. population but, according to a Washington Post article, are arrested and incarcerated at an alarmingly higher rate than their white counterparts. Black Americans are also more likely to be wrongfully accused, arrested, and prosecuted.
“For me, one of the things that jumped out at me about the movies is that I am one of the 13 million Black Americans who have been charged with misdemeanors,” Peace said. “I actually had 11 arrests for misdemeanor-type offenses like obstruction, jaywalking, and even resisting once.”
The documentary showcases how police officers, like the ones Peace has encountered in the state of Washington, often devise irrelevant reasons for arresting people of color. Jaywalking is one of the leading causes of arrest for minorities, a crime that mostly goes unnoticed if the perpetrator is white, according to an article from the Village Voice.
When citizens are charged with a felony offense and given a prison sentence, they are stripped of their right to vote. This form of “civil death,” also known as felon disenfranchisement, is rooted in racism and the silencing of Black American voices, who are already more likely to be incarcerated.
“That’s what these laws are intended for,” Washington said. “[No one] actually cares that you crossed the street five or six feet away from the crosswalk. As the documentary indicated, they needed an excuse to incarcerate Black people for a myriad of reasons. Initially, it was just pure power and dominance, but now we see tons of profit and disenfranchisement from it.”
Racism is prevalent in all parts of the country, and Washington state is no stranger to police misconduct in cases of the arrest of people of color. The Spokane Police Department has the third-highest rate of police killings in the United States, according to the organization Mapping Police Violence. Black Americans were killed in Spokane by police officers at a rate 3.3 times that of white Americans. Often, these deaths were during arrests for nonviolent crimes.
“There is this significant problem with the Spokane Police Department,” Peace said. “When you have a police force that allows itself to use misdemeanor charges in the fashion that [the Spokane Police Department] does, you’re going to get a police department that is the third deadliest in the nation.”
“Racially Charged” argues that no misdemeanor is truly minor. Any type of jail sentence can be extremely harmful to formerly incarcerated persons who want to reenter the workforce. In addition, the film states that police officers have used misdemeanor charges like “resisting arrest” as an excuse to kill unarmed and innocent Black Americans.
“George Floyd did not deserve to die,” Peace said. “Freddie Gray did not deserve to die. All of these cases that were shown in this movie of nonviolent people — human beings — snuffed out at the prime of their lives over something as trivial as stealing a packet of bologna at the grocery store.”
Washington and Peace hope that the documentary informs and motivates viewers to take a stance and stand up to systemic racism.
“Each of you has an amazing amount of power that you probably don’t even realize,” Washington said. “We begin to start putting that power to use with our politicians, police officers, and applying pressure on all matters of levels.”
The documentary is available for streaming on the Brave New Films’ YouTube channel.
