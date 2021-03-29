‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ may not be what you think it is

The exhibition “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” is coming to Seattle this fall, but it’s not the only exhibit of its kind on the market and buyers should be aware of what they are paying for before purchasing tickets.
The exhibit is said to be a “360-degree digital art experience” that “invites visitors to step into more than 300 of Van Gogh’s sketches, drawings, and paintings by using floor-to-ceiling large-scale digital projections.” The exhibit also features an additional virtual reality portion that is separate from the baseline ticket price.
The popularity of immersive art exhibits skyrocketed after the release of Netflix’s “Emily In Paris,” which includes a scene featuring the characters in a similarly immersive Van Gogh exhibit. This exhibit, aptly titled “Immersive Van Gogh,” is currently being featured in San Francisco, but is not what is coming to Seattle.
“While there are shows with similar names, they are different,” Katie FitzPatrick, account director for the marketing and communications company Hunt & Gather, wrote in an email. “‘Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience’ has been running in Europe and Asia since 2015, and this experience uses state-of-the-art video mapping technology to create one truly immersive, breathtaking experience to grant our audiences a new closeness to and understanding of Van Gogh and his work.”
According to FitzPatrick, if customers purchase a ticket to the event accidentally, a user support team is on notice to review each case individually.
Based on the titles of the two exhibits, many people have bought tickets to this event thinking they were going to see the exhibit featured in Paris, and were surprised to discover the event coming to Seattle is distinctly different and offers no refunds whatsoever.
“I know that we’ve had other events and other companies try to emulate things that are popular because it’s an easy marketing win for them,” Ben Spradling, communications manager for the Better Business Bureau (BBB), said. “Just because it’s an easy marketing win doesn’t mean you’re going to have some success as a consumer. A lot of events, they really struggle with living up to the hype, whether that’s intentionally or unintentionally.”
In terms of legitimacy, it is unclear how this exhibit compares to “Immersive Van Gogh.” The Seattle event was created by two entertainment companies: Exhibition Hub, based in Europe, and Fever, which is listed as an unaccredited company by the BBB.
“Accreditation is all about making sure that they have some of the licenses and certifications that they need to operate,” Spradling said. “It’s also really a testament to better commitment to our eight standards of trust. You have an obligation to respond to customers whenever complaint’s pop up or to a customer review, so it’s really about being responsive and developing the relationship with the customer that you’re promoting trust.”
The BBB ranks companies based on their eight standards for trust, which emphasize practices such as honesty, integrity, and transparency. When a company lacks accreditation or ranks low on the BBB’s scale, there are likely red flags that consumers should look into before trusting in or purchasing from that company.
“From what I’ve seen, a lot of events that are posted by Fever ... the location is not necessarily specified,” Spradling said. “There’s kind of some ambiguity about the refund policy as well, [and] that’s always something we encourage customers to pay attention to, especially when it comes to an event that’s being promoted during a pandemic … It’s important to see what kind of policies are in place should that event not be able to be held.”
More information is needed to determine the legitimacy of this exhibition and how the experience will compare to that of other “Van Gogh” iterations.
“[This type of exhibit is] something that is very popular right now, [but] don’t let the hype cloud some of your skepticism as a consumer,” Spradling said. “Make sure that you are doing your due diligence, that you’re looking at some of the details, [and] that you’re not just jumping on something that’s popular but is actually a right fit for you on a financial and consumer-based standpoint.”
It's probably a wise decision to wait things out. If this exhibit is as popular as advertisers say, and is well received by the public, chances are it will be back in town eventually, and you will have a better grasp on the value of a ticket.
Reach writer Taylor Bruce at arts@dailyuw.com Twitter: @Tay1or_marie9
