‘Queer Imagination’ explores radically alternative futures against backdrop of reality

To me, the most fascinating thing about science fiction is its ability to help society envision new and hopeful futures, ways of life different from anything we’ve ever seen, with none of the socio-political issues and inequities we currently grapple with.
Flying cars, creative artificial intelligence, eco-cities, and peaceful first contact with technologically-advanced, yet benevolent aliens are prominent in my own hopes for the future of society. For “Queer Imagination” curator and English Ph.D. candidate Brittney Frantece, the beauty of science fiction lies within its celebration of inventiveness, community, and nonconfirmity in the face of the capitalistic violence that permeates our world.
Frantece’s exhibition is spread across three gallery rooms, each one building upon the other two in an attempt to answer the question: “How we can disrupt normative standards and create a world in which we are free to be our authentic selves?”
The first room, titled “Contend at the Threshold,” wrestles with the effects of our material reality and the ways in which it tears and breaks us as human beings.
In this room, Berette S Macaulay’s “Fissured Series” is a beautiful succession of vignette portraits that have been suspended in gel and slowly warped over time, exploring how other people’s perceptions of us can distort our reality, as well as how the structure of our society today does not allow us to fully show who we are inside. Simultaneously, “Fissured Series” nods to Western society’s violent history of exploitation and colonialism, representing the tendency of those in power to take anything valuable from marginalized people and dispose of the rest. In this way, “Queer Imagination” highlights the struggle of oppressed people to hold on to what they value and the impossibility of being one’s true self in our current maze of racist, homophobic, and ableist institutions.
The second room, “Into the Portal,” represents the transitional stage between our world and a new, radically different one. Frantece drew inspiration from Octavia Butler’s book “Lilith’s Brood,” in which a woman, Lilith, is taken into the custody of an alien race called the Oankali following a devastating nuclear war on Earth. Lilith finds herself in a holding vestibule as the disembodied voices of the aliens attempt to learn about her and teach her about her new reality.
Similarly, the exhibit features a recording of three poems in which the authors, Nanya Jhingran and Rasheena Fountain, discuss themes of intimacy and self-love, giving clues as to what might come next in our journey of radical worldbuilding.
“I wanted to think about how [the poems] were comparable to the Oankali’s voices as they’re trying to acclimate Lilith to this new world,” Frantece said. “How can we see the themes that are discussed in those poems as indicators of what might happen in this new world?”
In this room, another of Macaulay’s works, “il/legible presences,” examines what it means to make sense of these messages and clues from the new world. The photograph depicts a figure wearing a green scarf blowing in the wind against a background of rolling golden hills and a cloudy sky, yet the piece features no concrete details. The lack of context creates an otherworldly feeling as one tries to situate the green-cloaked figure, yet the absence of an obvious meaning is the point.
“If something isn’t understandable or not everybody can understand it, it doesn’t mean that it needs to be translated, it just means that certain people don’t have access to it,” Frantece said. “I’m interested in thinking about the unknowability of these images ... We can’t know what they mean until we strip ourselves of this old world, until we communicate in ways that this new world wants us to communicate.”
The final room of the exhibit, “In The Cut,” is vastly different from the previous two. The titular phrase is slang for a hideaway or hidden, tucked away space, and the room itself is a loving recreation of a cozy, snug living room. Stepping inside, the space features two comfortable armchairs and a record player, a table strewn about with books and papers, and many other personal touches, all of which are Frantece’s own personal belongings.
The concept of ecstatic worldbuilding, of imagining new and radically different realities, often involves the idea of transcending the physical and going “elsewhere” by exploring a new world within one’s mind.
“[By] ‘elsewhere,’ I mean that those are the worlds we want to enter into, these elusive, can’t be placed, can’t be named worlds that we build within ourselves and within our community,” Frantece said.
“In The Cut”also features a projector showing a screen of static, intended to represent a gateway through which we can physically step into our own transcendent new worlds — the inherent joy of examining exactly what it means to use our radically queer imaginations to see our reality for both all that it is and all that it could be.
Reach writer Sarah Kahle at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @karahsahle
