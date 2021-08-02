The first move

Editor’s note: “Quarter-life Crisis” is a weekly series offering campus tips and resources in light of the return to in-person instruction and campus activities.
All those pictures you have been scrolling through for the past few months since your admission to the UW are now coming to life. The libraries are as grand as they seemed online. The alignment of Mt. Rainier with the Drumheller Fountain was not photoshopped.
Your first few visits to the UW campus will be full of surprises. Its natural and architectural prowess will never cease to amaze. But the enormity of the university can get intimidating as orientations end and students are left on their own to find a place for themselves.
“Be intentional about exploring opportunities, but also be open,” Michaelann Jundt, the associate dean in undergraduate academic affairs, said.
Jundt works closely with First Year Programs (FYP) as well as advising and academic support, community engagement, and leadership.
Dawg Daze is often a time for making campus connections as first-year students gather to learn about their approaching college experience and how they can best navigate their life on campus.
“If you meet somebody at Dawg Daze and they invite you to go do a thing you have never done before [like] kayaking, try it out and see how it goes,” Jundt said.
If Dawg Daze is not something for you, the First-year Networks is another initiative that the UW has in store. Through this program, students get to connect with their peers and discover resources that align with their interests and aspirations.
While it is crucial for any student to develop a portfolio or resume that speaks to their passions and goals, diversification is equally important. Most students take advantage of volunteering opportunities, both on-campus through participation in RSOs and off campus.
“I also recommend to students that, even within a realm of interest, [it’s important to] think about something that is outside the norm or something that you had not thought of before,” Jundt said.
As a college student, exploring possibilities and cultivating hobbies is essential. Whether it’s a study abroad program or starting a chapter of a club that you were a part of in high school, helping that interest grow and develop can be life-changing.
FYP senior program manager Julie Berry also had similar advice for incoming students.
“You don’t know what you don’t know at 18,” Berry said. “When I talk about my undergraduate experience as a biology major, I don’t talk about my community health classes, I talk about the music in motion picture class or my beer and wine-making course, so all of these things are memories that are now coming together for me.”
Leadership is also a skill that is often associated with the college experience. Your upcoming internship, volunteering gig, and club interview will likely ask for your past leadership experience. But it is not just being in an authority position that makes you a leader.
“If I was a student, and if my only interaction with you is in a group project, that would tell me a lot about who you are, what your values are, and how you show up,” Berry said. “I think that all students can be leaders in different ways and it is really just about how they decide to interact with the system and what they decide their priorities are.”
During the first few weeks of the quarter, students are encouraged to meet with different RSOs and campus departments. It is the student’s responsibility, though, to stay connected — your commitment to the relationships that the UW helps you foster is extremely vital.
A common tactic that students use is signing up for email lists or newsletters. Oftentimes, weekly or monthly newsletters are sent by organizations with announcements and engagement opportunities. My advice: Ask to be signed up. Follow the organization on social media. Ask your advisors to point you towards a resource that will get you to pursue your interests.
“Put yourself out there but also be selective and curious about what you are signing up for,” Berry said. “Get involved so you are making good, meaningful choices.”
No two students will have the same college experience. It is your background, your intrigue for a particular subject, your end goal, and your commitment that will shape how your time at the UW is spent.
“I think students should make the most of whatever their context is,” Jundt said. “If you are in a sorority house, stay connected; if you live in a residence hall, go to your floor meetings and talk to your neighbors; if you are a commuting student, figure out places you want to hang out. Find your place.”
Reach columnist Niv Joshi at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @niveditajoshii
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.