What does 2040 look like to you?

In celebration of Earth Day, the Meaningful Movies Project, a Seattle non-profit organization that uplifts social justice documentary filmmaking, held a week-long virtual screening of Damon Gameau’s film “2040.” The organization also hosted panels and community conversations centered around the film and opportunities for change in the Puget Sound region. “2040” invites viewers to reflect on their impact on the environment and, according to Gameau, is an “exercise in fact-based dreaming,” which looks for climate solutions that can be enacted nearly immediately.
As greenwashing examples flooded my timeline on Earth Day, I found this film to be an interesting and grounding reflection on how corporations and individuals can implement realistic changes. As one community member noted in a panel session, “I really loved the movie … [it] was hopeful, and sometimes it's hard to be hopeful around all of these issues and the difficulty of making the changes.”
Like this community member, I found “2040” to be a refreshingly hopeful look at climate change prevention. Some of the more salient features of the film were testimonials from scientists and economists that urged for adaptations like regenerative farming and the building of solar-powered communities. Gameau presented research from Kate Raworth, specifically her “doughnut economics” theory, and expanded on this idea to describe how new technology and environmental practices can be implemented to “expand the doughnut” and unite the earth’s community to reduce environmental damage.
On Earth Day, the Mt. Baker chapter of the Meaningful Movies Project invited Neal Anderson, a community organizer for the Sierra Club, the Power Past Fracked Gas, and New Rules for Fossil Fuels campaigns, to speak on how communities can push for radical change through actions such as partaking in debates and county meetings.
“The best way to effect change for these kinds of projects is to show up to the public hearings and say … ‘We don't need more fossil fuel expansion’ or ‘This has more climate impact than what they're letting on,’ which is often true,” Anderson said.
Anderson understands the impact that our voices can have and wishes that more people knew just how much change we could make if we simply “show up.” For example, the New Rules for Fossil Fuels campaign has information on how to send messages and draft comments for public hearings and factsheets on the new rules for fossil fuels in Washington.
On Friday, April 23, the Tacoma chapter of the Meaningful Movies Project held a panel with speakers Port Commissioner Kristin Ang, Pierce City Councilman Ryan Mello, and Citizen Climate Lobby organizer John Doherty. The panelists were invited to share their thoughts on the future of our climate. Reflecting on how the new presidential administration will approach climate action, the panelists offered positive remarks on the increased funding being pledged to climate change mitigation efforts. They recognized, however, that we cannot be complacent and must still push for lasting climate solutions.
“I think that we [can] celebrate where we are as a country on climate, from where we were four or five months ago,” Doherty said. “The leadership that we're seeing from the administration on climate is a fantastic thing, especially after what I would call the gloom of the last four years, [but] my caveat is that goals are easy to make and hard to reach.”
In light of this difficulty, it is important to keep in mind that change doesn't happen overnight, and it requires active participation and showing up to make our voices heard.
“Talk to your legislators and your county council — keep us accountable, keep me accountable,” Ang said.
“2040” envisions a climate utopia of the future that will only be possible if we step up and encourage our representatives to make the necessary changes. To become a part of local climate action efforts, visit the South Seattle Climate Action Network and learn more about what events and public hearings are happening nearby. There are also organizations such as Sunrise and 350 Seattle that host similar events for the community.
