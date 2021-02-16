Representation, ‘the Blues,’ and a bit of theory: Jacob Lawrence 2021 Legacy Resident Ariel René Jackson hosts Critical Issues Lecture

After some light encouragement, attendees of the Feb. 12 UW School of Art + Art History + Design’s 2021 Critical Issues Lecture Series added creative alterations to their Zoom screen names and settled in for the discussion.
Jacob Lawrence 2021 Legacy Resident Ariel René Jackson began their lecture shortly after 2:30 p.m. with a bit of theory from philosophers Raymond Bellour and Bernard Stiegler, particularly concerning the idea of “third memory.”
Their discussion of this theory — which relates the processes of the human body to those of a machine and examines how this contributes to attaining memories as a function of time — was wildly complex and admittedly difficult to follow. Jackson, however, acknowledged this challenge and said they looked forward to further unpacking “third memory” and its relation to film in the future.
“I really just appreciate Bernard Stieglar kind of suggesting that our memory is like a prosthetic that’s sort of accumulating all this information through time that’s told to us through imagery or through sound or photography,” Jackson said in a phone interview.
Jackson went on to preface an excerpt from their film “Origin of the Blues” with an in-depth discussion of its creation. Most notably, they referenced an incredibly powerful installation-based photograph by Jeff Wall, which was created to capture a specific feeling of regaining self-control from a scene in Ralph Ellison’s novel “Invisible Man.”
Jackson went on to describe parallels between their experience moving from Louisiana to New York and the migration narrative found in Ellison’s book. They connected to the struggle of trying to escape racism in one location, only to later encounter that of a different kind.
“I wouldn’t say it’s the story of my life,” Jackson said. “But it definitely helped me think of other ways to understand my personal narrative.”
Jackson then described how it was this narrative that would go on to form the journey of their alter ego, “Confuserella,” in “Origin of the Blues” as they travel to a place made of plastic and attempt to turn “the Blues” down.
“‘The Blues’ in this case is police brutality,” Jackson said. “It’s bigotry, it’s capitalism … it’s all those things that sap the energy and resources out of POC communities, [like] gentrification or real estate development.”
Jackson shared the story of their grandparents, who as sharecroppers once grew rice, soybeans, and crawfish on nearly 300 acres of farmland. Jackson questioned how their family’s legacy could be maintained when they themselves don’t have any interest in farming. This dilemma is explored in their work, which looks at concepts established by several different authors as foundational influences.
Citing Katherine McKittrick’s book “Demonic Grounds” and the writings of Edouard Glissant, Jackson discussed geography, space, and landscapes as integral to understanding the lives and histories of Black people in America. They also referenced Christina Sharpe’s book “In the Wake” during a rumination on the complexities of joy, its relationship to grief and “the Blues,” and how we can best learn to form perspectives and exist outside the ideas and tropes that others would have us adopt.
“I’m really interested in intellectuals of color who are thinking about what it means for us to be moving in space in relationship to each other,” Jackson said. “And also how we interact and leave our effects on the space around us … I guess my work in some way is advocating for more self-awareness.”
To those interested in learning more, Jackson recommended they “read everyone,” suggesting authors like Sylvia Wynter and Saidiya Hartman, as well as the poets Dionne Brand and Edouard Glissant. Jackson said they believe poets are naturally good philosophers that offer readers a variety of valuable perspectives.
Jackson also introduced their latest work, “Descendance,” a film featuring drone footage of tap dance artist Michael J. Love performing over a soil-lined American flag in a pool behind the George Washington Carver Museum. Panelwork and projected footage of “Descendance” is currently on display at the Jacob Lawrence Gallery through Feb. 23. Jackson’s future project, which they said will continue to explore concepts of culture and representation, is set to be displayed in Austin’s Women & Their Work gallery in early 2022.
Jackson concluded the lecture by taking questions from attending students, who praised the theories and concepts that were presented, before diving into a discussion of post-graduate life and the finer details of film production.
