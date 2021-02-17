‘Strange Storytelling Hour’ explores love and loss over Zoom

It’s hard to ignore the part of your brain, trained by hours of mind-numbing classes and impersonal work calls, that responds defensively to an emailed Zoom link. I’d reckon it’s a far cry from the feeling you get when you file into a crowded theater, where hushed conversations on all sides form a muffled din and body heat pushes the temperature of the room up a degree or two. For the “Strange Storytelling Hour,” this presents a difficult question: Can the intimacy of storytelling really have the same effect over a video call?
The “Strange Storytelling Hour” live series, presented by North Bend Film Fest (NBFF) and Northwest Film Forum (NWFF) and hosted by Seattle-based storyteller and comedian Emmett Montgomery, invited storytellers to share personal experiences relating to each episode’s theme. The concluding Feb. 11 episode, “Love Sick,” featured three speakers sharing stories about love and loss to an audience of square screens and muted microphones.
After most of the night’s viewers had trickled in, “Love Sick” began with a story from Montgomery about his first kiss. As he spoke, it was hard to ignore that he was seated alone in the empty theater that would normally be used as the venue for this event, which reminded the audience of how much the pandemic has changed the ways we experience community. Not long into the story, however, the attention was no longer on the rows of empty seats. Rather, it was on Montgomery’s face as he recounted a story of nostalgia and youthful wonder that chronicled a one-night, camping trip romance, abbreviated prematurely and never realized again.
After Montgomery finished (to applause and jazz hands emoji reactions), the first guest speaker, comedian and writer Kelli Dunham, shared a particularly unconventional love story. Dunham, whom the NWFF describes as a genderqueer ex-nun, analogized her time in the convent to a relationship, from her initial enchantment with a nun to her “marriage” to Jesus to her eventual disillusionment and “break-up” with the convent’s lifestyle. Her performance was peppered with quips, but punchlines were not the only goal; Dunham also sought to reach the audience on a more emotional level.
“‘Ah, you’re a storyteller’ used to be something that people would say to insult a comic,” Dunham said. “But now, it’s a viable thing to say that you’re a storyteller. In comedy, people remember your joke; in storytelling, people remember your heart.”
The next performance came from Rana San, a dancer and analog media maker, who shared a childhood story about unwittingly attending the circumcision party of a boy she had a crush on. Even without the live laugh track of an in-person audience, San (whom NWFF notes as being a first-time storyteller) was able to tell a story reminiscent of a stand-up routine, with highlights including a carefully delivered plot twist about the reason for the party and her jealousy over a box that she didn’t know contained a foreskin.
The final performance of the night came from storyteller Erin Popelka, whose love story concerned her relationship with her cat. Her series of vignettes, coupled with a slide show and video, documented the journey of her discovering the cat in a train station to its final years. Hilarious and intimate, the memorial ended on a tragic note: Popelka’s cat was on the other side of the Canadian border when the pandemic first broke out, and she was unable to see the beloved pet for nearly a year before she passed.
But for Popelka, telling her cat’s story has been a way of keeping her memory alive and alleviating the pain. Popelka said that, although the pandemic has changed things, it hasn’t taken that hope away.
“It’s true that we might feel less connected when we’re not in person,” Popelka said. “But, when we’re all in our homes, we might share things with people that we would keep to ourselves otherwise.”
I admit, I got a different feeling leaving the video call than I usually do from Zoom. Storytelling has a remarkable way of alleviating the impersonality of pandemic interactions. There’s something elemental about it, something very human, that manages to survive the distorted audio and lagging cameras that remind you you’re not truly in the company of other people. The event was certainly worth the time of anyone who feels like the pandemic has taken that away.
More entertainment from Erin Popelka and Emmett Montgomery can be found at the livestream “The Magic Hat presented by Emmett Montgomery and Friends,” presented by the Rendezvous theater. Kelli Dunham’s work can also be found on her YouTube channel. Finally, Rana San, who is also the artistic director at NWFF, can be contacted through her website.
Reach contributing writer Oscar Zahner at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @oscarzahner
