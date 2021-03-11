‘The Never List’ goes on demand with new soundtrack launch

After premiering in select theaters across the country, “The Never List” will be available on demand March 16.
This independent film, written by UW alum Ariadne Shaffer and directed by Michelle Mower, follows the story of Japanese American teenager Eva Jeffries as she grapples with the sudden loss of her best friend. Eva goes through several emotional ups and downs that are typical of a coming-of-age film, but in this case, are told from a perspective not frequently seen in cinema.
“The Never List” was anticipated to release in more theater locations, with the production staff working on the film’s marketing strategy for months in advance. The movie was even selected for the AMC Independent program, which allowed it to be screened in up to 20 theaters of the staff’s choosing.
“Of course, when we were planning in September, we didn’t know what was going to happen in December,” Mower said. “We had hoped that the theaters would start opening and that we’d have a pretty solid release for this film. Ultimately, we were able to book over 200 screens for this film.”
A sudden surge of COVID-19 cases in December canceled many of those in-theater plans, as several states went back into lockdown. Though the movie opened in fewer theaters, it still garnered positive reviews from various film festivals and the general public.
“We went from over 200 screens to about 112 screens,” Mower said. “We were able to have a nice two-week run, but because of the pandemic, I think people weren’t ready to go out to the movie theaters just yet.”
The film industry has suffered a great deal from the closing of movie theaters. Indie films like “The Never List” have a much harder time gaining sufficient exposure during the pandemic because cinema releases are so crucial in attracting potential viewers.
“If you bypass the theatrical release stage, it just makes it harder for people to find the film once it’s released digitally, because once it’s in the digital space, it’s like a needle in the haystack,” Mower said. “We felt like the theatrical release was an important step to raise the film’s profile with the public before the digital release.”
The film’s star-studded soundtrack will be released along with the video on demand premiere. Musical artists included in the soundtrack cover a diverse range of musicians from actor Booboo Stewart’s band, that band Honey., to American Idol finalist Uché. Additionally, many small indie groups discovered through musical festivals as well as lead actress Fivel Stewart’s original song will be featured on the soundtrack.
“I have a music festival, so I see a lot of great indie bands, and because of the younger demographic, I was finding all these incredible bands all over the world,” Jordan Coffing, who composed the original music for the film, said. “We just started collecting them until we got the picture locked.”
Coffing wanted to find music that fit the new-found rebellious side of Eva, who struggles to navigate through various stages of grief and anger. Much of the music takes on a pop rock sound typical of other teenage angst stories. The songs featured in “The Never List” set the tone for various scenes in the movie and are even incorporated within the scenes.
“There was a lot of music inherent to the movie,” Coffing said. “We did some really interesting things where we’d have songs featured really loud and up-front, but when an actor would come in with dialogue, we’d duck it down and turn it into the car stereo. It would drift from just being a feature to really being a part of the scene. That’s something we did throughout the film.”
A digital concert series hosted on “The Never List” Instagram page that showcases the musical compositions in the film’s soundtrack began March 5. This series of live streams will invite two new artists from the soundtrack to perform each week.
“[The musicians] are going to trade songs and stories through this Instagram live thing,” Coffing said. “It’s going to go really behind the scenes with the people in the soundtrack. We’re just letting the artists be artistic.”
With the video on demand soon to be available, Mower hopes to garner more attention for the film as it enters the vast sea of content available in digital spaces. She also wants the general public to be more supportive of indie films, especially ones directed by underrepresented people in the industry.
“We had a close to 70% female representation behind the camera,” Mower said. “As a producer and as a director, I’m very adamant about supporting women in my productions. I hope the public will support women as well by seeking out movies directed by women and worked on by women.”
The film will premiere through various digital streaming platforms beginning March 16. The soundtrack will launch March 13 alongside the film’s re-release, and the digital Instagram concert series is currently ongoing.
