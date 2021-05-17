Entrepreneurship students create sustainable air freshener company Coastyl

At first glance, air freshener is rather unremarkable. It sits on top of our toilets, hides under our sinks, and blends in with the other junk on our coffee tables. However, what most people may not know is that traditional air fresheners include chemicals that can contribute to air pollution and have unsustainable, single-use plastic packaging. Recognizing the need for an eco-friendly alternative to air freshening spray, six UW entrepreneurship students came together to create Coastyl.
According to the company website, Coastyl is a sustainable air freshener that uses packets of scented powder mixed with water in a reusable glass spray bottle. Customers have four scent options and can purchase refills separately. The product description says that Coastyl “involves 0 single-use plastic, 90% reduced shipping weight and emissions, [and] 0 aerosol emissions.”
The startup launched April 30 and was devised in “Creating a Company” within the UW’s Arthur W. Buerk Center for Entrepreneurship, a two-quarter course which gives students the unique opportunity to build a business from the ground up. Many successful Seattle businesses were founded in this class, like Joe Chocolate Co. and Sugar + Spoon.
According to Shayla Forbes-Luong, Coastyl’s chief marketing officer, the group drew inspiration from Blueland, a brand that uses reusable packaging and tablets mixed with water to create sustainable home cleaning products.
“We were trying to think of a product that people use daily that goes to waste due to the packaging,” Forbes-Luong said. “We were inspired from the company Blueland, where you buy the bottle and the tablet and have your own house cleaning solution. We kind of incorporated their idea into ours and made Coastyl.”
The team sent out roughly 300 surveys and conducted in-depth interviews to determine their target audience and inform their product design. They asked questions about age, air freshener use, spending habits, interest in sustainable products, and scent preferences. After weeks of trial-and-error, they perfected Coastyl’s formula.
The company’s chief revenue officer, Sophie Edson, said that the team of six works together to complete every step of the process, from production to shipment.
“We make the product in our kitchen and then we package it, we put on the labels, we box it all up,” Edson said. “We do everything. It’s a lot of work, but it’s fun.”
While all of the Coastyl team helps with manufacturing, each individual has a specific role that highlights their interests and professional goals. The company’s chief financial officer, Regan Nagle, is studying finance and entrepreneurship and said that her role at Coastyl has prepared her for a career in venture capitalism.
“After this year, I’m working for a company that's a consultant to a bunch of venture capitalists,” Nagle said. “I did this class because I wanted to see what it was like from the startup experience so that I could better understand startups and how to invest in them.”
Edson is majoring in economics and minoring in entrepreneurship and will receive the professional sales certificate from the Jack and Ann Rhodes Professional Sales Program at the UW. She said that working as Coastyl’s chief revenue officer has helped her gain experience for her future career in sales.
“After graduation, I’m moving to Austin and working for Dell Technologies,” Edson said. “I’m doing sales, so Coastyl has set me up for what I’m going to be doing next year. Every single sale that I make, every learning experience is just useful and helps me build my sales acumen.”
With each of the team members graduating this quarter and moving onto professional careers or graduate school, they are unsure if Coastyl will continue.
“All of us are moving to different states next year because we’re all seniors, and we all have some kind of job or school going on again next year,” Nagle said. “Logistically, we’re not sure how reasonable it is to continue it, but we’re going to talk about it as a team and see at the end of the quarter where we’re at.”
Coastyl recently became profitable and is still looking for opportunities to grow as a business. On May 12, the company had its first in-person pop-up shop on Greek Row alongside several other companies from the entrepreneurship class.
The sustainable air freshener is currently available through Coastyl’s website, and the team is exploring options to sell through Etsy, Depop, and the University District Farmers Market.
According to Nagle, all of Coastyl’s profits will be returned back to the Buerk Center to fund future student businesses.
“When you purchase this [product], it’s kind of a donation in some sense, because it’s not profiting anyone other than future entrepreneurs,” Nagle said.
Reach contributing writer Lucy Frothingham at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @LucyFroth
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.