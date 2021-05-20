ASUW Student Food Cooperative publishes community cookbook

On April 23, the ASUW Student Food Cooperative (SFC) digitally published its 2021 Communities of UW Cookbook, featuring recipes from student groups like the Queer Student Commission, UW Food Pantry, Khmer Student Association, Dirty Dozen Student Farm Club, Japanese Student Association, Eco Reps, Latinx Student Commision, and Filipino American Student Assocation.
SFC co-manager Aisling Doyle Wade said that while the cooperative has a history of making cookbooks, this cookbook is the first to center recipes from different communities and student groups at the UW.
In gathering materials for the project, SFC reached out to many student groups and RSOs on campus to see if they were interested in contributing recipes. The groups were asked to choose recipes that they felt were important to share, as well as write a short biography about their organization and the context behind their recipes, according to Doyle Wade. Much of the recipe development process for this two-quarter project was done internally within the various student groups. SFC then compiled and ordered the recipes, along with the information about each organization.
The final product is a cookbook with over 30 recipes, covering everything from mocktails to main courses to desserts. Many of the recipes are vegan or vegetarian, or are easily adaptable to become so. The recipes are straightforward and were designed with an intentional focus on ingredients that would be affordable and accessible to students.
“I think a cool thing is that all of these recipes were contributed and designed by college students themselves, and a lot of them are recipes that they would maybe think to cook — maybe it’s important to their culture or their ethnic group — and it’s kind of the recipes that college students are already cooking on their college budgets,” Doyle Wade said.
For students wanting a video tutorial or guidance in beginning their cooking journey, SFC has an IGTV series. These videos feature a co-op chef of the month cooking a favorite or meaningful recipe, many of which can be found in this year’s cookbook.
SFC’s mission is “to build a community of engaged, empowered students through education about conscious consumption and their right to access nutritious, ethically produced, culturally relevant and affordable food on the University of Washington Campus,” according to their website. In keeping with their core pledges, the co-managers hope this cookbook will serve as a way to bring people and communities together and to foster meaningful connections, as well as inspiring people to get involved with campus initiatives.
“This cookbook can serve as a small way to maybe reconnect with your home culture or even to learn a new culture,” SFC co-manager Jem Gonzalez-de Jesus said. “By consistently trying to educate yourself and to just know more, to be better, it’s really important to me. I feel like the more cultures that you know about, the more knowledge that you hold … you become more culturally tolerant, and that’s what we want.”
The cookbook is currently available online in PDF format, and limited hard copies have been printed.
“We’re going to leave these cookbooks out around the HUB in some piles and other areas, and we’re going to leave some in our Student Food Co-op office,” Doyle Wade said. “I hope next year, as things start to open up and people start to check this out, it encourages them both to cook and get together with people and share food, but also to really go out and explore the communities that are at UW and find a place for themselves.”
Doyle Wade said she is looking forward to trying the adobo recipe contributed by the Filipino American Student Association, while Gonzalez-de Jesus said he is looking forward to trying the chicken, pea, and lentil Jamaican curry recipe contributed by the UW Food Pantry.
“If you’re sharing a meal with someone, [it’s] likely you’re not going to be mad while eating,” Gonzalez-de Jesus said. “I think sharing culture and sharing stories over food really holds importance to me.”
Reach writer Kate Companion at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @kate_companion
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.