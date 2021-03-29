Seattle artists test new ideas, stay creative during quarantine

When the term “Seattle music scene” comes to mind, the classics are always quick to follow: Jimi Hendrix, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, and Nirvana are usually among the top contenders.
But what about the new blood? What are rising local artists from this generation creating, especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic? For Cameron Lavi-Jones, the frontman and lead singer of King Youngblood, quarantine has been an opportunity to experiment musically.
“It's interesting — COVID kind of presented an opportunity to switch gears a little bit to make sure that there was no wasted time just because we weren't able to do the tour,” Lavi-Jones said. “We decided we're going to take this time to write more music, shoot more music videos, and share some more of the actual art with folks.”
King Youngblood recently released a new song titled “too late, too soon” featuring Matt Chamberlain. According to Lavi-Jones, the track’s positive reception has been reassuring.
“For me, this song has definitely been a different type of song than what we've put out before, and to see it resonate with people, like, that has made me feel very safe, especially considering the vulnerability — not just for me as, you know, a Black person, brown person, Jewish person, mixed person in a white supremacist country — but also just as an artist too,” Lavi-Jones said. “So I’ve definitely been trying to pace myself with all the workload, with being reminded that, you know, people are actually listening, and that goes a long way.”
Lavi-Jones said one of King Youngblood’s main focuses is incorporating activism into the songs they create. One of their most popular songs, “Yakubian Antics,” was written as a response to the summer’s string of protests at the CHOP, and the people who “missed the point of CHOP.”
“‘Yakubian Anctics’ is getting a chance to process everything, one from that protest, as well as the point of the protest, and allow yourself to be the full-capacity human,” Lavi-Jones said. “It's way too often for the Black community where, if we feel passionate about something or very serious about something, to just be labeled the angry Black man, the angry Black woman, the angry Black person. And when you have seen yourself murdered so many times and are told to just continue to turn the other cheek, that rage is f---ing legitimate.”
For Diana Asenath, the frontwoman of artms (pronounced Artemis), quarantine has been difficult. The band released their first album, “Diana,” at the beginning of December 2020 and soon began conceptualizing their next project. However, Asenath tested positive for COVID-19 and needed to pause work on the album.
"We've all just been really patient with each other and just making sure to check in on each other as people and just keep that relationship alive,” she said. “Luckily, we're all very independent, so we, I think, are very low-maintenance people. We're able to have our distance to handle whatever may come and still reconvene, and nothing feels like it's been lost. I think that that's an important thing.”
According to Asenath, the cover art of the album, which featured her standing waist-deep in the water at Discovery Park aiming a bow into the sky, was more than just a photo — it symbolized her relationship with herself as a trans woman.
“[I] did feel like through this process it kind of served as an initiation to Diana, the goddess, and sort of embracing the divine feminine in me and also naming myself Diana, because the album was named Diana before I was," Asenath said. "Before I even knew I was trans, I knew that this album would be called Diana. And so I think through the process of making it, I was really introduced to myself.”
According to Nat Puff, known by her stage name Left at London, quarantine has been difficult financially, but a huge boost creatively.
“It's really weird because I'm part of a circle where everybody is thriving creatively, but in terms of actually being able to collaborate [in real life] and whatnot and having the resources to do something like that, it is just very much out of the question,” Puff said. “I feel like I've lost so much money because of the pandemic, but nevertheless, I feel like creatively I'm at my highest point that I've been in a while."
Puff said that she got her true start in music when she was in high school, but didn’t release anything until 2018. Puff is also known for her comedy, formerly on Vine and now on Tik Tok. However, Puff said as of late she’s been focusing her energy on her music.
“I just made a 10-minute long song," Puff said. “It was super fun and super different. It's funny because it never changes tempo or key, but yet it still stays interesting throughout. Like I was just kind of throwing s--- at the wall seeing what sticks, and when it stuck, it stuck. It was really interesting feeling the song evolve in front of my eyes."
While quarantine has been a struggle for most, for Lavi-Jones, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a unique opportunity for the community to take care of and support itself. Lavi-Jones said that he’s seen artist’s barriers and hesitations of working together break down as they began to realize the importance of community.
“If you make sure that you know your neighbor eats that means everybody eats,” Lavi-Jones said. “I definitely think that [this moment is] — jeez this feels like the worst word but this was the only way I can think of it — a beautifully contagious kind of ideology that's gotten a chance to really hit the arts community differently.”
Reach Development Editor Kyle Bender at arts@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @avatar_kyle
